‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’: first teaser and poster is here!

The first teaser and poster have been released for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’.

The fifth instalment of the franchise sees Harrison Ford back as the legendary hero archaeologist. The film is directed by James Mangold (‘Logan’).

Alongside Ford the cast includes Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (‘Fleabag’), Antonio Banderas (‘Pain and Glory’), John Rhys-Davies (‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’), Shaunette Renee Wilson (‘Black Panther’), Thomas Kretschmann (‘Das Boot’), Toby Jones (‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’), Boyd Holbrook (‘Logan’), Oliver Richters (‘Black Widow’), Ethann Isidore (‘Mortel’) and Mads Mikkelsen (‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’).

The teaser doesn’t give much away in terms of plot points but it does give a glimpse of the film’s incredible cast, and promises plenty of action and adventure.

Take a look at the poster below:

Credit: Disney

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is released in cinemas on 30th June 2023.