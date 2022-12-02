Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Film

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’: first teaser and poster is here!

Indy is back for another adventure in 2023.

Published

The first teaser and poster have been released for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’.

The fifth instalment of the franchise sees Harrison Ford back as the legendary hero archaeologist. The film is directed by James Mangold (‘Logan’).

Alongside Ford the cast includes Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (‘Fleabag’), Antonio Banderas (‘Pain and Glory’), John Rhys-Davies (‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’), Shaunette Renee Wilson (‘Black Panther’), Thomas Kretschmann (‘Das Boot’), Toby Jones (‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’), Boyd Holbrook (‘Logan’), Oliver Richters (‘Black Widow’), Ethann Isidore (‘Mortel’) and Mads Mikkelsen (‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’).

The teaser doesn’t give much away in terms of plot points but it does give a glimpse of the film’s incredible cast, and promises plenty of action and adventure.

Take a look at the poster below:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Credit: Disney

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is released in cinemas on 30th June 2023.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Elvis Presley Elvis Presley

Music

‘The Very Best of Elvis in Concert’ confirms 2023 arena tour

The unique concert experience will tour in October 2023.

3 days ago
Hamza and Jowita Hamza and Jowita

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 11 Musicals Week songs and dances revealed

Find out who is dancing what this week.

2 days ago
Twinnie Twinnie

Uncategorized

Exclusive Premiere: Twinnie releases the video to new Christmas song, ‘Elf Yourself’

Video premiere of Twinnie's fiery & fierce new Christmas song.

2 days ago
The Darkness The Darkness

Music

Interview: The Darkness bassist Frankie Poullain talks upcoming tour with Black Stone Cherry & current album ‘Motorheart’

The Darkness return in January for a big arena tour with Black Stone Cherry.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you