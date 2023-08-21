Tyler Booth announces his ‘Keep it Real’ EP ahead of appearances at this weekend’s Long Road festival in the UK

Kentucky-born troubadour Tyler Booth has just announced the eagerly awaited arrival of his ‘Keep It Real’ EP, set to be released on September 15. This exciting announcement is accompanied by the release of a new single, “G.O.B. by the G.O.G.,” along with an enthralling music video. Fans can now pre-add/save the EP here ahead of Booth’s appearance at the Long Road festival in the weekend this coming weekend (August 25th to 27th)

Co-written by Booth, Wesley Davis, and Russell Sutton, “G.O.B. by the G.O.G.” encapsulates the essence of country music’s ability to illuminate the often overlooked aspects of life. The song, which stands for “good ol’ boy by the grace of God,” sheds light on a way of life that resonates deeply with Booth and his Kentucky upbringing. He passionately explains, “I wanted to write a song that was the anthem of the way me and everybody that I grew up around in Kentucky live and how we see things.”

Tyler Booth has made his mark on the country music scene this year with several remarkable tracks, including ‘Bring On The Neon,’ an emotive ballad which showcases Booth’s signature baritone voice against a backdrop of piano and steel, delivering a poignant emotional experience. His musical journey also introduced the songs ‘Different Kind Of Blue’ and ‘Real Real Country,’ both of which contribute to the tapestry of his artistry. All of these compelling tracks will find their place in his upcoming ‘Keep It Real’ EP.

Hailing from the picturesque hills of Eastern Kentucky, specifically a town called Campton nestled against the Red River Gorge, Booth’s upbringing plays a pivotal role in shaping his resolute values and relentless work ethic. This distinct Appalachian background weaves its way into his songs, creating a fusion of his personal narrative and the musical heritage of his region. Booth acknowledges the influence of Appalachian artists such as Dwight Yoakam, Keith Whitley, the Judds, and Sturgill Simpson, all of whom have left their mark on his musical evolution.

The artist’s passion for music knows no bounds, drawing inspiration from a diverse range of sounds spanning from old blues like BB King to the heartfelt melodies of Texas country legends like Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. With his new EP, Keep It Real, Booth collaborates with producer Beau Bedford in Dallas, a connection sparked by Bedford’s work with Paul Cauthen. The music they create together strikes a balance between familiarity and innovation, encapsulating Booth’s unique musical identity. As Booth steps into the spotlight with his commanding stage presence, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, finding his voice as a songwriter and performer. Currently touring with Jake Owen and sharing stages with luminaries like Brooks & Dunn, Darius Rucker, Dwight Yoakam, and Cody Johnson, he continues to refine his artistry through live performances. Booth’s evolution is palpable, and he eagerly awaits the opportunity to share his musical growth with the world.

With the impending release of the

EP, Tyler Booth invites audiences to experience a true reflection of himself as an artist and songwriter. The EP promises to be a captivating journey into the heart of authentic country music, a testament to his unwavering commitment to his craft. As he continues to shape his identity and embrace his roots, Booth’s music resonates with the genuine spirit of country storytelling that has captured hearts for generations.

