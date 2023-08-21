Randall King unveils new double-shot delivery ‘The One You’re Waiting On’ and ‘Hard To Be Humble’ ahead of European shows

Hereford, Texas native and country music aficionado Randall King is making waves in the music scene with his latest release, showcasing his formidable baritone voice along with an intriguing blend of confidence and vulnerability in his new double-shot release: a cover of Alan Jackson’s ‘The One You’re Waiting On’ and new, original song ‘Hard To Be Humble.’ Listen to the tracks here.

Rooted in his upbringing as the son of a hardworking man, King’s musical journey has been deeply influenced by legendary country artists like Alan Jackson, George Strait, and Keith Whitley. His neo-traditional style is a reflection of the genuine experiences and emotions he heard echoed in their lyrics. This authenticity is palpable in his latest releases, where he seamlessly balances heartfelt balladry and playful bravado.

“The One You’re Waiting On” tugs at heartstrings with its longing and introspective theme, allowing King’s powerful vocals to convey the raw emotion of a love slipping away. King shares his connection to the track, saying, “The first time I heard this song, I had it playing in my truck and was just blown away, pretty sure I missed a turn. The song is just incredible. I have sung along to it so many times runnin’ down the highway. I have always loved it and you can hear my passion for this song reflected in my vocals. I’m beyond excited to have this one out there.”

Contrasting the emotional depth of the previous track, “Hard To Be Humble” introduces an upbeat, playful side of King. The track exudes a charming self-assuredness, with King singing about proudly showing off his love. The lyrics paint a vivid picture:

“No I can’t help talk about you Walk a little taller in my old boots Never liked showing off what I got But look at you baby, how could I not Ain’t anybody else that I wanna be When every guy in here wants to be me Walking in with you on my arm Lovin’ you’s easy, but girl it’s so hard To be humble”

King shares his serendipitous discovery of the track, revealing, “We were pitched ‘Hard To Be Humble’ by my buddy Jake Gear (Hailey Whitters’ husband and producer), and the email had gotten lost in the mess of what my inbox is. Two days before we went in to cut I just happened to be going back through my old emails and found this song sittin’ there, put it on, and went ‘Whoa… how was this song missed?!’”

As King continues to captivate audiences with his music, he’s set to kick off “KingFest” at the Nashville Palace, hosting back-to-back shows in Music City. This two-day festival event will feature support from talented artists like Tyler Booth, Braxton Keith, Drake Milligan, and Jon Stork.

Known for his relentless touring schedule with over 150 shows annually across the United States, King is taking his musical journey internationally with an 11-stop European tour next month. Five of these shows are already sold out, reflecting the fervent enthusiasm of his overseas fans. Upon his return from Europe, King will join Jon Pardi’s Mr. Saturday Night World Tour as direct support on select dates.

For more information on upcoming tour dates and Randall King’s music, visit RandallKingMusic.com or follow @RandallKingBand on social media.

Randall King UK/EU 2023 Tour Dates: