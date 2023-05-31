Tyler Booth announces UK dates around his appearance at the Long Road festival in August

Following standout performances at this year’s Country to Country festival and release of his new track ‘Bring On The Neon’ Kentucky-born songsmith Tyler Booth has announced his first ever headline UK dates as part of the Real Real Country Tour.



Road warrior, songsmith, and proud Kentucky native Tyler Booth has been making a name for himself in country music since he first started playing festivals around his home state as a high schooler. Born and raised in Wolfe County, Kentucky, he grew up in a musical family, often sitting in on the rehearsals of his dad’s rock band. After enrolling in Morehead State University’s Traditional Music Studies program, he quickly caught the attention of one of his professors, Scott Miller, an old friend of songwriter Phil O’Donnell (George Strait, Craig Morgan). After Miller made the connection, O’Donnell invited Booth to Nashville, where the two cut his first EP, Self-Titled, released independently in 2017. A couple years later he was featured on legendary duo Brooks and Dunn’s country swing-style ballad, ‘Lost and Found’ on their REBOOT album, and then in 2021 he released his own ‘Grab the Reins’ EP.





The road warrior has since gained a loyal fanbase through his extensive touring and is also backed by his over 850k+ followers on social media and shared stages with acts such as Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, and Brooks & Dunn. With new music due soon, the entertainer will continue to make a splash in country music led by his captivating live performance, clever lyrics, and his drawling and rich country vocal.

Preceding the UK dates Tyler Booth will he appearing at The Long Road Festival this summer as well as select dates with Cody Johnson in the US.



Tickets for Tyler Booth’s “Real Real Country Tour” are on sale Friday 02 June at 10:00 via https://tix.to/TylerBoothRM.

Saturday 26 August 2023 Leicestershire The Long Road Festival

Sunday 27 August 2023 Leicestershire The Long Road Festival

Monday 28 August 2023 Manchester Night & Day

Tuesday 29 August 2023 London Camden Assembly

Thursday 31 August 2023 Glasgow SWG3 Poetry Club

Friday 1 September 2023 Omagh Nashville Nights @ The Copper Tap