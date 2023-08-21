Celebrate love and romance with Ian Munsick’s ‘Western Wedding’ EP

Fans of Ian Munsick have shared countless stories of dancing to his soul-stirring songs during their weddings, creating unforgettable memories filled with rugged honesty and heartfelt romance. Understanding the deep connection fans have with his music on their special days, the native of Wyoming presents a musical masterpiece tailored for Western weddings. With that in mind Munsick has now released his ‘Western Wedding’ EP. Listen to the EP here.

The EP, featuring eight mesmerizing tracks, includes four original songs that have captured the hearts of listeners. Each song is presented in two unique versions – one with enchanting piano accompaniment and the other as an evocative instrumental rendition. The thoughtful track listing is provided below:

Me Against the Mountain – Piano/Vocal Me Against the Mountain – Instrumental Ranch Hand – Piano/Vocal Ranch Hand – Instrumental More Than Me – Piano/Vocal More Than Me – Instrumental Long Haul – Piano/Vocal Long Haul – Instrumental

Ian Munsick shared, “Over the past few years, I’ve received countless requests for ‘piano versions’ of my love ballads. It’s truly an honor to know that my music has been part of so many couples’ wedding soundtracks and has symbolized beautiful relationships. All of these heartwarming moments inspired me to create the Western Wedding EP. May your love story flourish like the majestic Rockies and endure like the winding rivers that grace them.”

Munsick’s music has a unique power to transport listeners on an emotional journey. It allows them to experience the ebb and flow of emotions akin to the Green River’s currents, the highs and lows reminiscent of the Grand Teton’s peaks, and the untamed euphoria of a band of mustangs galloping into the sunset. This enchanting ability to connect with nature’s beauty and human emotion is what makes Munsick’s Western Wedding EP a must-listen.

The Western Wedding EP follows Munsick’s previous release, the Me and A Fiddle EP, which arrived in June and was accompanied by intimate live performance videos filmed in the serene landscapes of Sun Valley, Idaho. Watch the performance videos here.

Earlier this year, Munsick unveiled his highly acclaimed sophomore album ‘White Buffalo’. We interviewed Munsick and asked him all about the album, it’s meaning and his ranch lifestyle. You can read that interview right here. The flagship single from the album, “Long Live Cowgirls” (featuring Cody Johnson), achieved a remarkable milestone of 105 million streams and was certified Gold by the RIAA. A solo version of this celebrated duet is set to be released this coming September.

Fans and music enthusiasts can catch Ian Munsick on Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour on August 30th at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA. As the fall approaches, Munsick will take center stage on his headlining tour, The Buffalo Roams Tour. This captivating tour will feature a rotating lineup of special guests, including Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Randall King, Triston Marez, Catie Offerman, Tanner Usrey, Jake Worthington, and Chancey Williams. Don’t miss the chance to witness this exceptional musical journey live.