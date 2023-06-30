Ian Munsick releases stripped-down, 5 track EP ‘Me and a Fiddle’

Ian Munsick, the talented artist who finds solace in the presence of a fiddle, unveils a special treat for his fans today. He shares five intimate and stripped-down tracks from his highly acclaimed album ‘White Buffalo’ in the form of the ‘Me and a Fiddle’ EP. The EP offers a captivating musical experience that showcases Munsick’s raw talent and highlights the beautiful collaboration with violinist Tim Hayes. To immerse yourself in these soul-stirring performances, you can listen to the EP on streaming platforms everywhere, while the accompanying live performance videos transport you to the majestic landscapes of Sun Valley, Idaho alongside Munsick and Hayes.

Munsick reflects on the power of stripped-down country music, stating, “Country music is at its finest when you strip it down. All the best songs translate the same (if not better) when all the noise is muted, and it’s just a voice and one instrument. Well… maybe two instruments because you know I gotta have a fiddle. I believe these five stripped versions from ‘White Buffalo’ will take you right into my childhood living room in Wyoming, where I fell in love with songwriting in the first place. Back where it all began. Just me and a fiddle.”

Critics have heaped praise upon Munsick, with The Tennessean dubbing him “Western music royalty.” His sophomore album, “White Buffalo,” consisting of 18 compelling songs, has garnered accolades from Billboard, American Songwriter, GRAMMY.com, and MusicRow, among others. We gave the album a terrific review earlier in the year and you can read that review right here. Notably, the album’s celebrated duet with Cody Johnson, “Long Live Cowgirls,” has surpassed 100 million streams and achieved RIAA Gold certification.

Fans can catch Ian Munsick’s captivating performances, featuring the enchanting fiddle and much more, at various fairs and festivals throughout the summer. He will also join Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Night At A Time World Tour’ on August 11 at Ohio Stadium and August 30 at PNC Park. Following that, Munsick will embark on his own headlining tour, ‘The Buffalo Roams Tour,’ this fall. The tour will feature a rotating lineup of special guests, including Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Randall King, Triston Marez, Catie Offerman, Tanner Usrey, Jake Worthington, and Chancey Williams. For tour dates and ticket information, visit www.ianmunsick.com.