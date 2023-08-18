Listen or read as Warren Zeiders talks to Kelleigh Bannen about new album ‘Pretty Little Poison’

Warren Zeiders joins Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen in celebration of his debut album, ‘Pretty Little Poison.’ Zeiders describes attacks his career head-on with the mentality of an athlete, all while wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Warren Zeiders Tells Apple Music About Having an Athletic Approach to Doing Music

I think it is very much an athletic approach with discipline, rituals and habits, routines. It’s knowing how much water intake I need for that day. It’s waking up knowing what my eating habits are. It’s okay, I know I got to run today. I know I got to a box. I know I got to do content. I know I got to do this. It’s being super structured and I think that the athletic background built me to enjoy what I do. All that pent-up emotion, all that stuff leads to that hour and a half on stage, giving people everything you got. And for me, it’s getting on that stage, being the best version of myself for that day.

Warren Zeiders Tells Apple Music About Connecting Even More with ‘Pretty Little Poison’ After Fans’ Reactions to It

I think that singing night after night and seeing how everyone has related with it or drawn their own stories from it, I think it’s actually just heightened that emotion and I think that the emotion side of me and business acumen side of my brain goes back to it was the best decision I ever made to make that the focal point and the overall arching theme of what this album’s called and what it represents.

Warren Zeiders Tells Apple Music He’s a “Teddy Bear for the Right People”

I think for me is that you look at me, I’m all dressed in black and you see the guy on stage and you think, “Oh, holy crap.” I’m like, “This guy may seem intimidating,” but at the end of the day, I’m actually a lover. I’m a teddy bear for the right people. So I think for me that I am a lover and I put myself in situations where I tend to have gotten hurt along the way and that’s okay.

Warren Zeiders Tells Apple Music About ‘Pittsburgh Steel’

I wouldn’t say [that idea was] fully baked [when we walked in to write that day]. I think being from Pennsylvania, I think Randy [Montana] and I and Joe [Fox], we were beating around the bush and stuff and talking about what we wanted to write and approach that day. Wanted to write about a lady and what was on my heart and I can’t take credit for it. I don’t think it was my concept, but I think, shout out to Randy. I think Randy came up with the whole Pittsburgh Steel concept, which is absolutely genius.