‘Shock Horror’ heads out on UK tour this Autumn

Exciting and spine-chilling, ‘Shock Horror’ is set to embark on a thrilling tour across the UK this Autumn. Building upon the success of their sold-out tour in 2022, Thunder Road Theatre returns with their must-see ghostly tale, taking audiences on a petrifying journey into the realm of childhood fears and things that go bump in the night. Mixing ‘Stranger Things’ with ‘The Woman in Black’, the ghost story uses multimedia screen elements with live stage artistry that is sure to impress audiences.

Driven by an all-consuming passion to complete his life’s opus, a horror enthusiast ventures back to a haunted cinema, only to find his own sanity unravelling as chilling memories stir from their slumber. Amidst this turmoil, something far more sinister awaits him.

The curtains rise on Shock Horror at The Churchill Theatre, Bromley, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The ensemble cast includes the talents of Alex Moran (known for ‘War Horse’ at the National Theatre and ‘Quality Street’ UK Tour with Northern Broadsides) portraying Herbert, Chloe Proctor (recognised from ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Doctors’) as Norma, Joseph Carter as Jack (‘Hollyoaks’, ‘Yizkor’ at New Vic Theatre, and ‘100 Years On’ at Everyman Theatre), and Chris Blackwood as Karras (‘Miss Julie’ at Gulbenkian Arts Centre and ‘The Little Mermaid’ at Kings Theatre).

Penned by the skilled Yorkshire-based playwright and filmmaker, Ryan Simons (whose credits include television soap operas ‘Eastenders’ and ‘Emmerdale’), ‘Shock Horror’ emerges as a masterwork.

Alex Moran, producer and actor comments, “The show has a much bigger team on board after last year’s success. Specialists in lighting, sound, and illusion; and a fantastic new set. It has evolved deliciously… more jumps, more scares, and more stand-out moments. I can’t wait to get started again.”

Ryan Simons, writer and director comments, “‘Shock Horror’ was inspired by a desire to create the next horror classic by bringing together our love of scary films and stage horror. We wanted a ghost show that had broad appeal, something that resonated with both teenagers and adults to entice the next generation into the theatre. We’ve created a unique experience for a horror show by incorporating a cinema screen within the set design, films are carefully woven into the live action to create a blended performance that makes the play visual, captivating, and terrifying!”

More information and booking details.