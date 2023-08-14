Ian McKellen and Roger Allam to star in new comedy ‘Frank and Percy’ at The Other Palace

The stage is set for an uproarious comedic encounter as theatre aficionados eagerly anticipate the arrival of ‘Frank and Percy’, a dynamic play starring Ian McKellen (Percy) and Roger Allam (Frank). The acclaimed production, directed by Sean Mathias, is scheduled for a limited London run at The Other Palace from Friday 8th September until Sunday 3rd December 2024.

Following its resounding success with a record-breaking run at the Theatre Royal Windsor and two sold-out weeks at Theatre Royal Bath, ‘Frank and Percy’ is poised to capture hearts and tickle funny bones at its forthcoming London stint.

Penned by emerging British playwright Ben Weatherill, ‘Frank and Percy’ presents a poignant yet witty exploration of an unexpected and heartwarming relationship between two men. United by their unwavering affection for their canine companions, Frank and Percy embark on a journey of human connection, navigating the complexities of love and companionship. Against the backdrop of a park where their dogs play freely, the play invites audiences to ponder whether Frank, a widowed schoolteacher, and Percy, a spirited elder statesman, should take the plunge into new romance or let sleeping dogs lie.

Director Sean Mathias syas, “‘Frank and Percy’ explores the fragility and joy of relationships, and what forges and strengthens bonds between humans, at a time when more than ever, we all need to love and support one another.”

The collaboration of McKellen and Allam, two titans of British theatre, promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that spans the breadth and range of the dramatic arts. McKellen’s illustrious career, which has garnered a Tony Award and six Olivier Awards, is complemented by Allam’s multifaceted contributions on stage, television, film, and radio.

Adding to the excitement, The Other Palace introduces a new writing development fund. A portion of ticket sales from future productions in the main house will contribute to this fund, specifically earmarked to support emerging playwrights and nurture the next generation of theatre makers. Details regarding the fund’s initiatives and the first open call for submissions will be announced later this year.

For more information and tickets head over to theotherpalace.co.uk.