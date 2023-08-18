Chris Lane returns with new single ‘Find Another Bar’

Chris Lane has released his new single ‘Find Another Bar’, his first on his new label home Red Street Records.

Written by Lane with Josh Thompson, and Justin Ebach, ‘Find Another Bar’ was produced by Derek Wells. A fuzzed-out and frustrated anthem of ice-cold unfairness, the post-breakup anthem captures what it feels like to lose not just love… but also your favourite place to hang. Already reeling from a broken heart, its lyrics track an unlucky guy whose ex turns up at his favourite hole in the wall, dressed to kill doing just that to his small-town safe space.

Producer Wells matches the heavy-hearted theme with some real sonic heft. As reality sinks in, Lane’s weary vocal nearly buckles under a warm neon glow, with rich guitar tones and the pounding beat of a heart barely holding things together. All told, it’s the head-spinning soundtrack of a guy whose whole world has already crashed down, and now has nowhere left to turn.

“I’ve been waiting on this day for a long time and excited to have the first one of many to come this year finally out!” shares Lane. “I wrote ‘Find Another Bar’ with Josh Thompson and Justin Ebach trying to find a different way to write a breakup song and I’m proud of how it turned out! I know there will be a lot of people who can relate to it.”

‘Find Another Bar’ is Lane’s first single since 2021’s ‘Fill Them Boots’. Over this career to date he’s had more than 1.6 billion streams and three number ones including ‘Big, Big Plans’, ‘I Don’t Know About You’ and ‘Fix’.

Lane is touring in the Spring and Summer of 2023 including dates with Kane Brown and Jordan Davis, after having previously shared the bill with A-list acts like Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Dan + Shay.