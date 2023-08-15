‘Maestro’: watch Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in first trailer

The trailer has been released for ‘Maestro’, the biopic of conductor and composter Leonard Bernstein.

The film stars Bradley Cooper (‘A Star is Born’) who is also the director. Cooper wrote the screenplay with Josh Singer. Alongside Cooper the film stars Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton and Miriam Shor.

‘Maestro’ is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

The film’s producers are Martin Scorsese, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger. The executive producers are Carla Raij, Josh Singer, Bobby Wilhelm, Weston Middleton and Tracey Landon.

‘Maestro’ will be released in select cinemas on 24th November 2023 and on Netflix on 20th December 2023.