Check out the star-studded line up on the forthcoming ‘A Tribute to the Judds’ album

The iconic legacy of The Judds is set to be celebrated like never before as an ensemble of music’s brightest stars joins forces for ‘A Tribute to The Judds,’ an eagerly anticipated compilation album. This captivating homage to the legendary duo’s four-decade-long journey is slated for release on October 27, 2023, under the banner of BMG. Enthusiastic fans can already secure their spot by pre-saving and pre-adding the album here.

The forthcoming album features an impressive roster of talent, including Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Barnett, Lynne, and West, Blake Shelton, Carl Perkins, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Dolly Parton, Ella Langley, Gabby Barrett, Gwen Stefani, Jamey Johnson, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Nettles, K. Michelle, Lainey Wilson, LeAnn Rimes, Megan Moroney, Molly Tuttle, O.N.E. The Duo, Raul Malo, Reba McEntire, Rob Ickes, Shelly Fairchild, Sonya Isaacs, The Fisk Jubilee Singers, Trey Hensley, Trisha Yearwood, and Wendy Moten. This extraordinary lineup infuses their distinctive styles into The Judds’ cherished melodies, creating a powerful tribute that honors the duo’s immense impact on the music industry.

Across the compilation’s tracks, listeners will witness a vivid reimagining of The Judds’ discography, as each artist brings their unique sound to the table. All tracks were developed under the watchful guidance of The Judds’ original producer, six-time Grammy award winner Brent Maher, with the exception of ‘Cry Myself to Sleep,’ produced by four-time CMA winner Cactus Moser.

The creation of ‘A Tribute to The Judds’ is a fitting celebration of the duo’s 40-year milestone. It also serves as a heartfelt recognition of the artistic achievements that blossomed from their partnership, marked by six multi-platinum studio albums, five Grammy awards, nine CMA awards, eight ACM awards, and a prestigious induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Wynonna Judd shares her excitement, stating, “To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special. These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come.”

Producer Brent Maher echoes the sentiment, inviting fans to experience the magic that unfolded during the recording process: “There was a joy and passion along with some poignant moments in re-recording these Judd songs that are impossible to describe. I hope you enjoy this record as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Joe Galante, the driving force behind The Judds’ early success, also expresses his enthusiasm for the project: “Renee Bell and I were thrilled to be part of A Tribute to the Judds as Executive Producers. With Brent Maher at the helm of producing all of the timeless Judds’ music we are honoring, it was the perfect combination.”

Before the album’s official launch, music enthusiasts can get a taste of the magic with an authentic rendition of one of The Judds’ most beloved tracks. This sneak peek is set to be unveiled on August 18, 2023.

In a heartwarming gesture, ‘A Tribute to The Judds’ will join forces with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), honoring Naomi Judd’s advocacy efforts. For more information about NAMI, please visit https://nami.org/home.

‘A Tribute to The Judds’ Track List: