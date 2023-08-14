Premiere Watch: Brian Collins performs an exclusive acoustic version of new single ‘Jimson Weed’ right here

CMT Discovery Artist Brian Collins is excited to announce the upcoming release of his highly anticipated new single, ‘Jimson Weed’, featuring Daniel de los Reyes of Zac Brown Band this Friday, 18th August! Brian has recorded an exclusive, live, acoustic version of the song for readers of Entertainment Focus to watch exclusively now ahead of the release on Friday.

Hailing from the music hotbed of West Georgia, Brian’s hardworking nature has landed him opening slots for many reputable artists in nearly every genre. As a result of Brian’s versatility, he has shared stages with KISS, Alabama, Zac Brown Band, Marshall Tucker Band, Kip Moore, Georgia Satellites, Edwin McCain, Blackberry Smoke, Shawn Mullins, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, among others. He was named as an ‘Artist to Watch’ by CMA, Billboard, and CMT.

UK Country & Americana Fans fell head over heels for Brian Collins and he quickly became an honorary ‘Brit’ when he toured the UK back in November 2022 with Kezia Gill. His new fans didn’t need to wait long for him to make the trip back over to this side of the pond when he wowed audiences at the coveted Country 2 Country Festival at The O2 in London in March this year. Brian and his UK label and management team are currently planning for him to come back to the UK for some Winter headline shows! More news to come soon so keep your eyes peeled!

Talking about the new single, Brian said “This is simply a story of deception in the classic case of some things aren’t always as they appear. Datura stramonium, known by the common name ‘Jimson Weed’ or Devil’s Snare, is a plant in the Nightshade family. It grows wild and is found as a blossoming flower amid barren wastelands. Jimson weed has been used in traditional medicine and is also a powerful hallucinogen that is used spiritually for the intense visions it produces. However, these properties are fatally toxic in only slightly higher amounts than the medicinal dosage, and careless use often results in hospitalizations and even deaths. think we’ve all fallen under the spell of a beautiful rose with toxic traits a time or two. We know we need to break and run, yet for some reason you still find yourself holding on to hope that it will change.”

You can pre-save the track to listen to on its release this Friday right here.