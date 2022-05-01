Artists & Industry friends reflect on the passing of Naomi Judd

Nashville is mourning the loss of Country Music Hall of Famer, Naomi Judd this morning (Sunday 1st May). The 76 year old singer passed away over the weekend and many artists and industry friends are reflecting on her passing with words of condolence, love and shared memories.

“There is no way I can get my mind to adjust to this reality. Naomi brought such a breath of fresh air to our industry with her uptown looks and down-home humor. Her talent was only equaled by her dedication to following her dream and her unbelievable work ethic. She was respected, admired and will be remembered for those attributes. Even as we prepared a place for her in the Hall of Fame, we know that God has prepared a place for her as well.”–Jeannie Seely Credit: Derrek Kupish

The Judds were a unique and inspirational duo. Naomi’s life story reads like a fairytale. Her upbringing and working as a nurse and of her and Wyonna doing the 5:30 am Ralph Emery Show to their rise to superstardom. Naomi was loved by so many and will be missed.”–Kent Blazy

“My heart hurts after hearing the news about Naomi. I was in radio before moving to Nashville and The Judd’s came along with a rootsy sound when so much of Country Music had an overproduced sound and had gotten away from its roots. Praying for Wynonna and the family.”–Bobby Tomberlin

“Growing up and having a very close mother/daughter relationship with my own Mom and sharing a love for music with her, we always felt a deep connection to The Judds and their catalog of music. Every song so relatable and heartfelt. Their harmonies were spot-on, and were a big reason I found it easier to learn harmony parts when I started to sing. Darin and I are so saddened to learn of the passing of Naomi Judd today. We are grateful that we watched her final performance on the CMT Awards just a few weeks ago. Thank you, Naomi, for leaving a mark on the music world and in our hearts. We send many thoughts and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley and their entire family.”-Darin and Brooke Aldridge

“Having the chance to interview Naomi Judd at her home for our very first episode of Country Music Success Stories was one of the absolute highlights of my career. She was welcoming, she was kind, and she was wide open about a life that took her from a “stinkin’ mountaintop in Kentucky” to superstardom worldwide. Through it all, she remained so grateful for the chance to sing, write and connect with an audience that adored her. No one can replace Miss Naomi.“–Candy O’ Terry co-host of Country Music Success Stories

“The Judds were a powerhouse duo that changed the landscape of music and on the eve of their Country Music Hall of Fame induction, we have lost Naomi. I’m so sorry and sad for the millions of fans, the musical peers, but mostly for Ashley and Wynonna.”–Zacharia Malachi

“My heart goes out to Wynonna and Ashley on the passing of their mother, Naomi. In a world where someone might seem to have it all, mental illness can be a thief that steals joy from every moment. I pray that they can find peace moving forward knowing that their love did indeed build a bridge, maybe not fully realized on this side of heaven, but truly on the other side as Naomi has found her way home.”–Devon O’Day, host of Main Street Today and family friend

Judd’s daughters announced her death in a statement on Saturday, one day before the Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” the statement said. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.” Credit: Frederick Breedon/UPI/Shutterstock

The Judds released six studio albums and an EP between 1984 and 1991 and won nine Country Music Association Awards and seven from the Academy of Country Music. They won five Grammy Awards, for hits like ‘Why Not Me’ and ‘Give A Little Love’.

Lots of artists have taken to Twitter to express their grief and pass on their condolences. “Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago,” singer Maren Morris posted on Twitter on Saturday. “This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known,” singer Travis Tritt and Carrie Underwood posted, “Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today,”

Radio personality and presenter, Bobby Bones, wrote “RIP Naomi Judd. My mom taught me seemingly every one of your songs. You left Country music better than you found it.”

The Judds were named as inductees for the Country Music Hall of Fame last August. The news led a resurgence for the mother/daughter duo: An appearance and performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards brought them back to national television for the first time in years. Later this fall, they were expected to tour together too.

Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young expressed shock and sadness over Naomi Judd’s death at age 76 in a statement made to press. In doing so, he re-affirmed that their induction will happen as scheduled.

“Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history,” he says in a statement (quote via Billboard). “Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday.”