Old Dominion to extend ‘Memory Lane’ out into a full, 18 track album in October

In a music industry often focused on trends and shortcuts, Old Dominion continues to stand firm in their timeless approach to music-making. The five-man band, composed of lead singer/guitarist Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist/vocalist Brad Tursi, keyboardist/guitarist/accordionist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung, and drummer Whit Sellers, has captivated audiences through a steadfast commitment to crafting exceptional songs, engaging with fans, and maintaining an unwavering connection through their music.

Their impressive track record, highlighted by their six-time Academy of Country Music and five-time Country Music Association “Group of the Year” titles, is a testament to their dedication. Old Dominion’s latest triumph comes in the form of the title track from their eight-song EP ‘Memory Lane’ which recently claimed the top spot on the charts. Now, the band is excited to announce the upcoming release of their full-length album, also titled ‘Memory Lane’ set to drop on October 6. Pre-order or pre-save the album right here.

The forthcoming 18-song album expands upon the themes introduced in the EP, delivering a profound exploration of life’s joys and complexities. Matthew Ramsey shared, “We always knew this was going to be a full album, but we wanted to give our fans the opportunity to absorb it completely. Our songs have a way of making both bad days and big moments better. We aimed to create an album that delves deeper into the intricate dynamics between people while still infusing the music with feel-good vibes.”

The musical journey embarked upon by Old Dominion in ‘Memory Lane’ takes listeners through a range of emotions. From the introspective melodies of ‘Both Sides of the Bed’ and the exuberant energy of ‘Easy To Miss,’ to the contemplative tones of ‘Stay Drunk’ and the soulful resonance of ‘A Million Things,’ the album captures the essence of human experiences.

A standout moment on the album is the captivating duet ‘Can’t Break Up Now,’ featuring songwriter Megan Moroney. Ramsey’s warm vocals harmonize effortlessly with Moroney’s ethereal voice, creating a poignant narrative that resonates deeply. Moroney expressed her excitement, stating, “The lyrics of this song tell a story that everyone can relate to. The melody is infectious, and I’m thrilled to be featured on a project with Old Dominion.”

Adding to the surprises on ‘Memory Lane’ is a collaboration with country superstar Blake Shelton. A revised version of the uplifting ‘Ain’t Got A Worry’ showcases the camaraderie between Old Dominion and Shelton, as they celebrate embracing life’s moments and leaving worries behind. Ramsey shared, “Having Blake Shelton show interest in our music was surreal. His contribution to ‘Ain’t Got A Worry’ adds a unique perspective that perfectly aligns with the song’s ethos.”

Old Dominion’s musical repertoire, which includes hits like ‘One Man Band,’ ‘Make It Sweet,’ and ‘Hotel Key,’ continues to evolve with ‘Memory Lane.’ The album is poised to provide fans with a musical journey that encapsulates the essence of living in the moment, celebrating life’s highs, and finding solace in shared experiences.

‘Memory Lane’ – Full Track Listing:

Stay Drunk A Million Things Memory Lane Different About You Can’t Break Up Now (feat. Megan Moroney) I Should Have Married You Both Sides of the Bed How Good Is That Some Horses Easy To Miss Sleep Without Drinking Beautiful Sky Love Drunk and Happy Ain’t Got A Worry (feat. Blake Shelton) Easier Said With Rum Hot Again Freedom Like You Ain’t Got A Worry

As the anticipation builds for the release of “Memory Lane” on October 6, Old Dominion’s unwavering commitment to creating meaningful music continues to solidify their place as a force to be reckoned with in the country music scene.