Wynonna Judd transforms her ‘The Final Tour’ into the ultimate girls night out with special guests

Country Music Hall of Famer and global superstar Wynonna Judd has announced that the previously announced “The Judds: The Final Tour” will move forward after the tragic passing of her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honour The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna shared.

Martina McBride will kick off select nights with a full set of her own classic hits before Wynonna takes the stage to sing some of her own hits and songs by The Judds.

The tour has added a final stop in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena on October 29th, a homecoming celebration where it all began. Faith Hill will join Wynonna onstage at Rupp Arena to perform some of the classic songs and honour one of Country music’s most important catalogues. “What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began. It means so much to have my sisterfriend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration.” Wynonna adds “It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful.”

Wynonna has chosen to honor her mother’s legacy by inviting some of music’s biggest stars to join her onstage to perform some of the timeless hits that earned The Judds multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM awards over a span of 30+ years. Each night, Wynonna will welcome a selection of special guests onstage, including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and others to be announced.

THE FINAL TOUR 2022 DATES: Friday, September 30 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Saturday, October 1 Toledo, OH Huntington Center Friday, October 7 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Saturday, October 8 Green Bay, WI Resch Center Friday, October 14 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena Saturday, October 15 Huntsville, AL Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center Friday, October 21 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater Saturday, October 22 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena Thursday, October 27 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum Friday, October 28



Saturday, October 29 Nashville, TN



Lexington, KY Bridgestone Arena



Rupp Arena

Click here for additional information and tickets for The Judds’ “The Final Tour.”