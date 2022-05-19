Connect with us

Wynonna Judd transforms her ‘The Final Tour’ into the ultimate girls night out with special guests

Great idea to keep ‘The Final Tour’ special & unique from Wynonna Judd.

Published

Wynonna & Naomi Judd
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Country Music Hall of Famer and global superstar Wynonna Judd has announced that the previously announced “The Judds: The Final Tour” will move forward after the tragic passing of her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd.

 “I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honour The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna shared.

Martina McBride will kick off select nights with a full set of her own classic hits before Wynonna takes the stage to sing some of her own hits and songs by The Judds.

The tour has added a final stop in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena on October 29th, a homecoming celebration where it all began. Faith Hill will join Wynonna onstage at Rupp Arena to perform some of the classic songs and honour one of Country music’s most important catalogues.  “What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began.  It means so much to have my sisterfriend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration.” Wynonna adds “It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts.  I am feeling extra grateful.”  

Wynonna has chosen to honor her mother’s legacy by inviting some of music’s biggest stars to join her onstage to perform some of the timeless hits that earned The Judds multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM awards over a span of 30+ years.  Each night, Wynonna will welcome a selection of special guests onstage, including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and others to be announced.

THE FINAL TOUR 2022 DATES:

Friday, September 30Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena
Saturday, October 1Toledo, OHHuntington Center
Friday, October 7Sioux Falls, SDDenny Sanford PREMIER Center
Saturday, October 8Green Bay, WI  Resch Center
Friday, October 14Duluth, GAGas South Arena
Saturday, October 15Huntsville, ALPropst Arena @ The Von Braun Center
Friday, October 21Durant, OKChoctaw Grand Theater
Saturday, October 22Ft. Worth, TXDickies Arena
Thursday, October 27Biloxi, MSMississippi Coast Coliseum
Friday, October 28

Saturday, October 29		Nashville, TN

Lexington, KY   		Bridgestone Arena

Rupp Arena

Click here for additional information and tickets for The Judds’ “The Final Tour.” 

