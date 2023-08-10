Get to know Reid Haughton before he tours the UK & Europe with Randall King next month

A fresh breeze of Southern rock-inspired melodies has swept through the music scene with the release of Reid Haughton’s debut EP. The self-titled collection, now available for streaming and download worldwide, marks the arrival of an exciting new talent. The EP, produced by Sadler Vaden, comprises eight tracks, including the previously acclaimed singles ‘Day You Don’t’, ‘She Is’, and ‘Can’t Please ‘Em All’. Each track has been carefully crafted at Nashville’s Sound Emporium, adding a distinct musical touch.

Speaking about this significant milestone in his career, Haughton shares, “This EP signifies the beginning of a transformative journey in my musical path. These songs encapsulate years of performing and songwriting, leading me to discover my true artistic identity. As my first project since moving to Nashville, these tracks resonate with who I am as an artist. Collaborating with such talented individuals to bring these songs to life has been an incredible experience.”

Track Listing:

Day You Don’t Cuttin’ Me Loose Can’t Please ‘Em All Should’ve Thought About That Say Less Born To Do She Is She Is – Acoustic

Haughton is all set to embark on an exciting journey overseas, as he prepares to captivate audiences in the UK and Germany for the very first time. He will join forces with Texas country traditionalist Randall King, performing in Glasgow, Manchester, London, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin, and Stuttgart. The tour dates are as follows:

UK/EU Tour Dates:

11.9. – Glasgow, UK – Òran Mór

12.9. – Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute (SOLD OUT)

13.9. – London, UK – Bush Hall

15.9. – Cologne, Germany – Club Volta (SOLD OUT)

17.9. – Hamburg, Germany – Bahnhof Pauli (SOLD OUT)

18.9. – Berlin, Germany – Kesselhaus (SOLD OUT)

19.9. – Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann (SOLD OUT)

Reid Haughton’s debut EP introduces listeners to a soulful blend of Southern rock influences and heartfelt lyricism. As he embarks on this new chapter in his musical voyage, his tour through the UK and Germany promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans and newcomers alike. To catch a glimpse of this rising star, listen to his EP and stay tuned for an impressive series of performances on his international tour.