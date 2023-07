Morgan Wade reveals tracklist, writers & pre-order links for new album ‘Psychopath’

Morgan Wade continues to peel back the layers of her upcoming album ‘Psychopath’, unveiling the eagerly awaited project’s intriguing tracklist and writing credits.

Working for the first time with songwriters Ashley Monroe, Julia Michaels, Angaleena Presley, The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey/Lori McKenna/Liz Rose), Butch Walker, and more, ‘Psychopath’ sees Wade even more viscerally vulnerable and exacting with her words.

‘Psychopath’ Tracklist:

1. Domino (Morgan Wade/Ashley Monroe/Sadler Vaden/Butch Walker)

2. 80’s Movie (Morgan Wade/Sadler Vaden)

3. Losers Look Like Me (Morgan Wade)

4. Roman Candle (Morgan Wade)

5. Guns and Roses (Morgan Wade/Natalie Hemby/Sadler Vaden)

6. Alanis (Morgan Wade/Natalie Hemby/Sadler Vaden)

7. Phantom Feelings (Morgan Wade/Julia Michaels/Ben Rice)

8. Psychopath (Morgan Wade)

9. Outrun Me (Morgan Wade/Hillary Lindsey/Lori McKenna/Liz Rose/Sadler Vaden)

10. Want (Morgan Wade/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

11. Fall In Love With Me (Morgan Wade)

12. Meet Somebody (Morgan Wade/Sadler Vaden)

13. 27 Club (Morgan Wade)

Reuniting with maestro producer Sadler Vaden, Wade uses ‘Psychopath’’s 13 tracks to explore the realities of growing up, loves lost and found, meeting your idols, to name a few. Pre-save/pre-add/pre-order HERE.