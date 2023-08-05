All the details on Cody Johnson’s new song ‘The Painter’ from his upcoming album

Country music sensation Cody Johnson is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated first single, titled ‘The Painter,’ which will be a part of his forthcoming album scheduled to launch later this year. The song is now available for Pre-Save and will officially hit all digital platforms on August 11. Mark your calendars, as ‘The Painter’ is bound to make waves across the country music scene.

Written by the talented trio of Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, and Ryan Larkins, and produced by the acclaimed Trent Willmon, ‘The Painter’ promises to be a heartfelt ode to love and companionship. Cody shared his personal connection to the song, stating, “My favorite lyric in ‘The Painter’ is ‘for every wall I built, she saw a canvas.’ If there’s anything that describes my marriage with my wife, Brandi, it’s that line. And that’s why we’ve been together for 15 years.”

The song’s underlying message encourages listeners to appreciate the people who bring beauty and color into their lives. Cody hopes that fans will be moved to take the time to express love and gratitude to those who make life more vibrant and meaningful.

Following the immense success of his previous hits like ‘Til You Can’t,’ a double platinum-selling track, and the Grammy-winning Country Song of The Year, Cody Johnson is undoubtedly on a career-high trajectory. His most recent project, the double album ‘Human The Double’ released in October 2021, received widespread acclaim and brought in 17 RIAA certifications, nearly 5 billion global streams, and a Pandora Billionaire Award.

Cody’s accolades and accomplishments continue to grow, with industry honors such as being recognized as a CMT Artist of The Year, three CMT Music Awards wins, two CMA Awards, and earning the title of Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Music Awards. His electrifying stage presence has made him a fan-favorite, evident through numerous sold-out headline tours and guest appearances on stadium concerts alongside powerhouse acts like Zac Brown Band and Luke Combs.

Not only is Cody a chart-topping musician, but he has also ventured into other successful projects. His award-winning feature-length documentary ‘Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story’ offered fans a glimpse into his life and journey in the music industry.

Recently, Cody showcased his exceptional talent at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, delivering a captivating performance of his hit ‘Human’ and participating as the lead vocalist in a show-stopping tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, alongside music legends like Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Paul Rodgers, Slash & Warren Haynes, LeAnn Rimes, and Wynonna Judd.

Adding to his list of achievements, Cody Johnson embarked on the Luke Combs world tour in Australia this month, further solidifying his status as a global country music sensation.

Stay tuned for more updates on Cody Johnson’s upcoming album and be sure to Pre-Save ‘The Painter’ to witness yet another masterpiece from this talented artist. As he continues to captivate audiences worldwide, Cody’s star is undoubtedly on the rise, and his passion for music and storytelling shines through in every performance.