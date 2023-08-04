Darius Rucker announces new album ‘Carolyn’s Boy’ & drops new track ‘Have a Good Time’

Darius Rucker, the Diamond-certified star, has thrilled fans with the news of his upcoming solo album ‘Carolyn’s Boy,’ marking his first release in six years. The album, set to be released on October 6 through UMG Nashville, is now available for pre-order. As a special treat for fans, Rucker also dropped a new song titled ‘Have A Good Time’ today, August 4, in addition to his latest single ‘Fires Don’t Start Themselves,’ which is making its way up the Country radio charts.

In a recent interview on NBC’s TODAY, Rucker shared the touching inspiration behind the album’s title. He revealed that he named it ‘Carolyn’s Boy’ in honour of his late mother, who unfortunately passed away before witnessing his success. Rucker fondly described her as the greatest woman he has ever known, making the album a heartfelt homage to her memory.

Reflecting on the timing of the tribute, Rucker explained that in the past, he was unsure of his place in Country music. However, he has now found his footing and feels it’s the perfect moment to present this meaningful record to his audience.

Mark your calendars for September 1 when Darius Rucker returns to TODAY for a special performance featuring songs from the new album, as well as some of his beloved fan-favourites. Fans can also catch him on his “Starting Fires Tour,” currently underway. For those in Charleston, S.C., don’t miss the personally-curated Riverfront Revival Music Festival, where Rucker will showcase his new music during the album release weekend (Oct. 7 & 8).

To celebrate the album announcement, Riverfront Revival is offering a limited allotment of 6-Pack GA Weekend Ticket Bundles, providing fans with an opportunity to save $15 per pass while supplies last at RiverfrontRevival.com. The 2023 lineup includes not only Rucker but also Turnpike Troubadours, Lainey Wilson, Band of Horses, and many more, offering a fantastic blend of country and rock music, along with the finest food, arts, and culture the Lowcountry has to offer.

Carolyn’s Boy Track List: