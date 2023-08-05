‘In the Park presents’ music festival returns to Liverpool’s Sefton Park in 2024

Liverpool’s vibrant music scene is gearing up for an exciting cultural extravaganza in 2024 as ‘In the Park presents’ is set to make a triumphant return to the stunning Sefton Park. From Friday 12th July to Sunday 14th July 2024, this eagerly anticipated event will bring together music enthusiasts for three days of live performances, promising to be a highlight in the festival calendar.

With a capacity of 40,000 attendees per day, ‘In the Park’ aims to offer a diverse lineup showcasing some of the best live music from various genres. The festival’s first headliner announcement has already created a buzz among fans. Jamie Webster, one of the UK’s most successful independent artists and a celebrated musical talent from Liverpool, will be headlining on Friday, July 12th, 2024. This monumental show comes on the heels of his recent sell-out 12,000 capacity performances at On the Waterfront and coincides with the announcement of his third album, ’10 For The People,’ scheduled for an early 2024 release. Fans can expect an emotionally charged and powerful performance from the beloved hometown hero, making this a night to remember under the mid-summer sky.

Saturday’s headliner is none other than Cream Classical, featuring the 50-piece Kaleidoscope Orchestra. After its impressive debut at Sefton Park in 2019, Cream Classical is back to deliver an unforgettable performance that attracted over 35,000 fans on its first outing. Curated by the renowned dance music duo K-Klass, this show offers a fresh and electrifying soundtrack for the dance music generation, complemented by a lineup of talented vocalists and performers. Fresh from two sell-out shows at Liverpool Cathedral, In the Park presents Cream Classical is set to captivate the audience in the enchanting outdoors of Sefton Park – an experience not to be missed. The festival promises to announce more acts soon, further elevating the excitement for music lovers.

The masterminds behind this spectacular event are Cream and Live Nation, with a combined history of over 30 years in organizing award-winning festivals and events in Liverpool and around the world. For these global leaders, establishing a world-class music event in their home city of Liverpool is a thrilling prospect.

Pre-sale tickets for the event will be available from 9 am on Friday 11th August, with general sale tickets following at 10am. Music enthusiasts can sign up on the official website, www.intheparkfestival.com, to receive an exclusive link for early access to pre-sale tickets. With an impressive lineup and the picturesque setting of Sefton Park, ‘In the Park presents’ is poised to create lasting memories and celebrate the vibrant music culture of Liverpool.

Friday 12th July

In the Park presents Jamie Webster

+ more acts TBA

Event Info: Sefton Park, Liverpool, Doors: 4pm-10pm (Last entry 7pm) / Age: 14+ (Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult over 18 at all times) / www.intheparkfestival.com

Saturday 13th July

In the Park presents Cream Classical & Kaleidoscope Orchestra

+ more acts TBA

Event Info: Sefton Park, Liverpool, Doors: 2pm-10pm (Last entry 5pm) / Age: 18 and over (Challenge 21 in operation / valid Photo ID required) / www.intheparkfestival.com

Sunday 14th July

Line up to be announced.