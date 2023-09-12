Darius Rucker announces ‘Starting Fires Tour’ in the UK and Ireland ahead of new album ‘Carolyn’s Boy’

Three-time GRAMMY Award winner Darius Rucker is gearing up for a triumphant return to the UK and Ireland with his highly-anticipated ‘Starting Fires Tour.’ Set to kick off on April 27, 2024, in Manchester, this brand-new tour promises to be a musical spectacle, including a not-to-be-missed date at London’s prestigious Eventim Apollo.This exciting tour announcement coincides with Rucker’s eagerly awaited album release, ‘Carolyn’s Boy,’ scheduled to drop on October 6. Fans can already pre-order the album here and enjoy a sneak peek of his latest single, ‘Fires Don’t Start Themselves,’ as well as his recent chart-toppers like ‘Beers And Sunshine,’ ‘Have A Good Time,’ ‘Same Beer Different Problem,’ and ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ featuring Chapel Hart. Additional new music is expected to be revealed soon, adding to the excitement surrounding this tour.Darius Rucker first soared to multi-Platinum stardom as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, known for their 25 million album sales worldwide, including the iconic Double Diamond-certified debut ‘Cracked Rear View.’ This album still stands as one of the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time.Transitioning to country music in 2008, Rucker has charmed a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including the RIAA Platinum-certified ‘Learn to Live’ and ‘True Believers.’ He boasts an impressive tally of 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum, or multi-Platinum certified hits. In 2012, Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member, and in 2014, he clinched his third GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his Diamond-certified version of ‘Wagon Wheel,’ a top five best-selling Country song of all time. His reign continued with ‘Beers And Sunshine,’ which topped the Country radio charts in 2021.Ticket InformationTickets for the “Starting Fires Tour” go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 am and can be purchased via www.gigandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk, and www.axs.com. For fans in Ireland, tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.ie.Tour Dates:

Sat 27 Apr 2024: Manchester O2 Apollo Sun 28 Apr 2024: Newcastle O2 City Hall Tue 30 Apr 2024: Birmingham O2 Academy Wed 01 May 2024: Bristol Beacon Fri 03 May 2024: London Eventim Apollo Sun 05 May 2024: Leeds O2 Academy Mon 06 May 2024: Glasgow O2 Academy Thu 09 May 2024: Dublin Olympia Theatre Sat 11 May 2024: Belfast Waterfront Hall

Darius Rucker’s ‘Starting Fires Tour’ promises to be a musical journey through his celebrated career, showcasing both his Hootie & the Blowfish classics and his chart-topping country hits. Secure your tickets and get ready to be part of an unforgettable musical experience this April and May.