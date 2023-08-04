Teenage prodigy Mason Ramsey releases new song ‘She Got it Outta Me’

Today (August 4), the music world is buzzing with excitement as 16-year-old country prodigy Mason Ramsey releases his latest hit, ‘She Got It Outta Me.’ Produced by Aaron Eshuis and written by Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton, Liz Rose, and Tofer Brown, the song is now available on all major platforms via Atlantic Records.

Following his breakout single ‘Reasons To Come Home,’ ‘She Got It Outta Me’ marks Ramsey’s triumphant return to the music scene after two years since his last release in 2019. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from the young star, and he certainly delivers with this soulful country gem.

Accompanying the single release is an official music video directed by Kaiser Cunningham and Taylor Kelly, adding a visual dimension to the heartfelt lyrics.

Speaking about the new track, Ramsey says, “‘She Got It Outta Me’ has a cool old-school vibe mixed with my style of Country. When I got into the studio, I wanted the upbeat sound to match the high energy I feel onstage. I’m having so much fun singing this and can’t wait to take it on the road. It’s even got a little yodel in it just for the girls.”

Mason Ramsey’s talent first gained widespread attention in 2019 when his song ‘Before I Knew It’ went viral on TikTok, amassing an astounding 550K creates and over 3 billion views on the platform. The song’s popularity also translated to over 2.7 million views on its visualiser and an impressive 30 million streams to date. ‘Before I Knew It’ was part of Ramsey’s 2019 EP ‘TWANG’ which further solidified his position as a rising country star.

In addition to his successful releases, Ramsey has enjoyed a sold-out “HOW’S UR GIRL & HOW’S UR FAMILY TOUR” and had the incredible opportunity to share the stage with the likes of Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, and BTS at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, where they performed their record-breaking collaboration ‘Old Town Road.’

With a captivating voice and an undeniable charm, Mason Ramsey continues to win the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. ‘She Got It Outta Me’ is just another testament to his extraordinary talent and promises to be a surefire hit. Be sure to listen to the track on your favorite streaming platform and witness the rising star’s musical journey unfold!