‘Only Murders in the Building’: watch the star-studded trailer for season 3

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

The trailer is here for ‘Only Murders in the Building’, and it looks like fans are in for the best season of the show yet.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are all back to solve another murder. Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Martin, Short and Gomez respectively) are investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtain’s up!

The new season also features Jesse Williams (‘Grey’s Anatomy’), who appears to be a love interest for Mabel, and Ashley Park (‘Emily in Paris’). The trailer also confirms the return of a few familiar faces from the first two seasons too.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (‘Grace & Frankie’, ‘Looking’). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ returns 8th August with two episodes, only on Disney+ in the UK.

