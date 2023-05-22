‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 3 to launch on Disney+ in August

‘Only Murders in the Building’ will return to our screens in August it has been announced by Disney+.

The hit series, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, will premiere its third season on 8th August 2023. The new season features new cast additions Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams.

You can see the first-look teaser at the top of this article, which shows both Streep and Rudd in action, and promises a huge surprise viewers won’t see coming. We wonder what that’s going to be?

The second season of the show saw time jump forward one year after Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) solved the murder of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell). The dramatic ending saw actor Ben Glenroy (Rudd) die in the middle of a packed performance of a show that Oliver is directing.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ comes from Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available on Disney+.