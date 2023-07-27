GREAT! romance is getting festive in August

It may still be summer but it’s never too early to get into the Christmas spirit is it?

GREAT! romance has announced an entire day of Christmas films for Saturday 5th August 2023. The free-to-air TV channel dedicated to bringing feel-good, romance films to TV screens all day, every day, is showing back-to-back Christmas themed movies to spread joy and lift everyone’s spirits during the long hot days of summer.

From 6am on Saturday 5th August 2023, GREAT! romance is gifting everyone a truly magical and heart-warming selection of festive films:

6am – Enchanted Christmas

Interior designer Laura returns to Utah to spearhead the renovation of an old hotel in time for the annual Christmas Eve show run by Ricardo, her ex-boyfriend and dance partner. When Laura steps in to dance in the finale with Ricardo, she is pulled between her job, her family, and her reawakened feelings for Ricardo. Stars Alexa and Carlos PenaVega.

8am – Marry Me At Christmas

Organising a Christmas wedding is a true treat for bridal boutique owner Madeline Krug. She loves the challenge of finding the perfect dress for the bride and orchestrating an exquisite event. What Madeline didn’t expect was to be swept off her feet by the bride’s gorgeous brother, movie star Jonny Blaze. Jonny came to the quirky town of Fool’s Gold to support his sister — not to fall in love. Yet Madeline is the most extraordinary woman he’s ever met. Planning the perfect wedding leads to candlelit dinners and strolls through snow-covered streets.

10am – A Star-Crossed Christmas

Rival tree farm-owning families the Spruces and the Pines have been feuding for years. When respective heirs Julie Pine and Rick Spruce unwittingly fall head over heels for each other during the holiday season, they must keep their growing romance a secret or they’ll risk a Christmas blow-up that could destroy their relationship, their businesses, and any hope at bringing the feud to an end once and for all.

12pm – The Christmas Pageant

Vera Parks (Melissa Gilbert), an overly intense and demanding Broadway director, gets fired from yet another job, leaving her no choice but to take a gig directing a small-town Christmas pageant in upstate New York. Stunned at how basic the production is, Vera attempts to back out, but is convinced by some of the locals to give their town a chance. To her surprise, the warmth and charm of the small town grows on Vera and she even enjoys the experience of directing the pageant. When Vera discovers her former fiancé Jack (Robert Mailhouse) recommended her for the job, she is outraged. But over time Vera appreciates the gesture, as she grows close to both Jack and his young daughter.

2pm – Love At The Parade

The organiser of Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade is furious when a consultant is brought in to take charge of the event’s finances, thinking he is only interested in profit. When she suffers an unexpected crisis, she finds support in her previously unwanted colleague, and falls for him.

4pm – Christmas Catch

Detective Mackenzie Bennett loves Christmas. But her plans to spend the holidays with her family, friends – not to mention a handsome new stranger who just moved to town – are put on hold when the F.B.I. tells her that her gorgeous new friend is a suspect in a diamond heist. Now, under cover (and under tight supervision), Mack finds herself getting close to a man who might be a criminal, but who also might be the man of her dreams!

6pm – Christmas With A Prince

Paediatrician Tasha Miller is a dedicated doctor – always looking out for the needs of her young patients. When a spoiled prince breaks his leg on a nearby ski slope, she is annoyed that he is to be hidden from the public eye on her ward, interrupting her time with the kids. Yet, the longer this royal playboy stays under her care, the more she realises he could be her real-life prince charming in Christmas With A Prince.

8pm – My Christmas Love

A hopeless romantic who can’t ever seem to give a guy a real chance begins receiving each of the “12 Days of Christmas” as gifts anonymously at her door. As she tries to figure out who is sending the gifts, she begins to believe that the mystery suitor could finally live up to her expectations.

10pm – Hometown Holiday

Krista is starting this New Year with a new business and a resolution to be more selective with who she dates in Hometown Holiday. When Krista meets Ryan Rourke, an entertainment lawyer from LA, the two really hit it off. Ryan is in her hometown to sign a local rancher turned viral signing sensation as his new client. Now with Krista also in Rust Creek, maybe there is more of a reason to stick around.

12.05am – Her Magical Christmas

Marie Kendrick used to be the ‘Christmas Queen’ until she had her heart broken by her first love at Christmas. Marie stopped believing in Christmas. To help Marie, her family decide to give her a box of Christmas ornaments to lift her spirits. Like magic, great things start to happen… a promotion, a hot date! But just as Marie starts feeling happy, ex-boyfriend Clark turns up with a new book about their failed relationship. Will the ornaments help find the magic in Christmas again? Or is it simply a matter of following her heart.

GREAT! romance is on Freeview 52, Freesat 303, Sky 319 and Virgin 424.