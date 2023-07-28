Larry Fleet celebrates the working class with his third studio album ‘Earned It’ & drops a 4 song sampler

Larry Fleet, the 37-year-old Tennessee-native, is set to release his highly anticipated third studio album, “Earned It,” on September 1. This 21-track tribute to the working class is a culmination of years’ worth of sweat, tour stops, and good old-fashioned elbow grease, making it the perfect album to celebrate Labor Day. As a teaser Fleet has released a four song sampler featuring the tracks ‘Ain’t Mad at Jesus’, ‘Much to Talk About’, ‘Lucky Dog’ and ‘Earned It’ today. (July 28th) Pre-order or pre-save the album right here.

Larry Fleet’s life has been deeply influenced by the hard work and dedication of his family. Growing up as a third-generation son of construction and concrete workers, he witnessed his dad and grandfather putting in long hours of labor to make ends meet. This upbringing instilled in him a strong work ethic and a belief in building a life from the ground up rather than simply buying it.

“I’ve been workin’ since I was 14 laying bricks; there isn’t a day in my life I can remember where I wasn’t workin’ toward something or watching someone else earn their keep,” recalls Fleet. His mother’s hard work in providing for their family and teaching art, along with his father’s commitment to his job, left a lasting impression on him.

With ‘Earned It,’ Larry Fleet wanted to pay homage to the values of hard work, family, and taking care of the ones you love. The album showcases his personal journey and the lessons he learned along the way, emphasizing the importance of earning one’s keep and cherishing the things that truly matter.

The album features a collection of heartfelt songs that capture Fleet’s upbringing and the values he holds dear. From the anthemic title track to emotionally charged numbers like ‘Things I Take For Granted,’ ‘Devil Music,’ and ‘Grow,’ Fleet’s powerful voice and authentic storytelling shine throughout the record.

In addition to his own compositions, Fleet collaborates with esteemed songwriters such as Connie Rae Harrington, Luke Laird, Jesse Frasure, and Brett Tyler. For the first time in his career, Fleet also includes songs written by other renowned artists like Craig Wiseman, Rodney Clawson, Jessie Jo Dillon, Michael Hardy, and Ashley Gorley, showcasing the talents of Nashville’s finest.

“I’m thankful they’d trust me to tell these stories and hope we did them justice,” says Fleet, acknowledging the privilege of working with such talented songwriters.

As ‘Earned It’ releases on the cusp of Labor Day, Larry Fleet’s powerful melodies and genuine lyrics offer a fitting tribute to the hardworking individuals who have built the foundation of his life. The album stands as a testament to the values that have guided Fleet’s journey and celebrates the resilience and determination of the working class.

With a tracklist 21 songs strong, ‘Earned It’ promises to be an authentic and compelling addition to Larry Fleet’s storied catalog. For fans of country music and those who appreciate heartfelt storytelling, this is an album not to be missed. Larry Fleet’s tribute to the working class is sure to resonate with audiences and inspire them to celebrate the value of hard work and the cherished moments that come from earning a life to be proud of.