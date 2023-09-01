Larry Fleet – ‘Earned It’ album review

In the heart of Tennessee, a musical journey unfolded that would shape the life and career of Larry Fleet, a true troubadour with an unbreakable connection to his roots. Raised on a rich tapestry of musical legends including Merle Haggard, Otis Redding, Willie Nelson, and Marvin Gaye, Fleet’s upbringing laid the foundation for his distinctive sound and lyrical prowess. Fleet’s discography reads like a collection of life’s most poignant moments. His 2019 debut album, fittingly titled ‘Workin’ Hard,’ introduced the world to his musical journey. In 2021, he paid homage to his musical influences with ‘Stack of Records,’ a tribute that showcased his ability to honor tradition while forging his own path and now third album, ‘Earned It’ shines a light on the hard-working, working class life experiences that helped pave the way towards who he is today.

‘Earned It’ follows the newer tradition set by artists like Morgan Wallen, Nate Smith and Ashley Cooke in that it is a behemoth of a release at 21 songs. The quid pro quo of getting so much good music in one drop is that you sacrifice a flow and sequencing narrative in favour of content because 20+ songs is often just too many to listen to one go. There is no filler on ‘Earned It’, however. It would be hard to sacrifice 7 or 8 songs in order to bring this down to a more manageable listen: I’m not suggesting you even begin to try that! The narrative of blue collar, working class life, familial bonds and good times does bind the 21 songs together but it doesn’t really matter what order you listen to them in. Big Loud have supplied what is basically a ‘Larry Fleet’ playlist of new songs for you listening pleasure and boy, is it a pleasurable experience!

Across this album, an album that is not a concept album but does have a strong concept behind it, you’ll find songs about hard work, resilience, perseverance and redemption. The title track, for example, finds Fleet imparting lessons like money doesn’t grow on trees and that trust ‘ain’t a given.’ There’s a lot of neo-traditonal Country music on ‘Earned It’ and this track even has a little ‘Western’ about it too. Similarly, ’25-8′ is another cleverly constructed song with bags of heart about how we never have enough time to do the things we need to do. There are ‘small town’, ‘blue collar’ tales here of people who just can’t quite pull off a triumph or big happy ending and, of course, there’s a girl he couldn’t quite hang on to too. Some earthy observations and McGraw-esque overtones make this one one of the best listens on the album. Upfront single, ‘Layaway’ continues the soulful melodies and earnest overtones on a song about a man saving for a fishing pole, a doll’s house and a ring for his wife. Rich, warm vocals, a trademark writ large across this album, weave an engaging tale and leave you rooting for a happy ending here whilst ‘Grow’, a sort of ‘Next Thing You Know’ type song full of wisdom packs an emotional punch with it’s impactful lyrics and strong messages.

Elsewhere on “Earned It’ you’ll find tales of love and heartbreak in equal measure. ‘Lucky Dog’, a heavier song that carries all the hallmarks of co-writer Michael Hardy’s penmanship, tells the tale of a guy jealous of the black Labrador who gets to stay with the girl that leaves. There’s some meaty guitars and drums on this track that can also be found on songs like ‘Beer Needs a Beer,’ ‘Muddy Water’ and album closer ‘Young Buck’. The latter, in particular, plays out like a dirty Southern Rock band jamming on a cover of Bon Jovi’s ‘Wanted:Dead or Alive’. As per with this album, there is a mix of intelligent and thoughtful lyrics and vibrant, passionate music, oh, and be sure to enjoy the extended outro here as the fiddles and guitars are given licence to run wild for a minute or two as well.

Alongside the thoughtful tales of life and heavy southern Rock you’ll find some cracking melodies and songs that will play well on the radio. ‘Ain’t Mad at Jesus’ is an obvious contender for single release. It’s got a darker mood and haunting guitars. Add in some evocative lyrics about a man who couldn’t put down the bottle so the woman left and you’ve got a powerful story with a catchy, singalong chorus. Similarly, ‘Two Beer Plan’ would also sound great on the FM airwaves. It’s an uptempo but laid back song driven by a steady, insistent drum beat. Fleet sings about having a ‘house on 60 acres, a couple of dogs and two good kids,’ on this catchy, melodic song with an elongated chorus and heartwarming, relatable vibes. ‘Try Texas’, with its chugging guitars and classic Americana vibe, also might well get a life beyond the confines of this weighty project. A big, melodic chorus on a song that espouses the merits of the Lonestar state might play well beyond the boundaries of Tennessee and it’s certainly become one of my favourite listens from an album bursting at the seams with songs demanding attention.

Larry Fleet also does a good turn in Jerry Reed-esque good time Country with a retro feel. ‘Takin’ the Long Way’ and ‘Where There’s a Willie’ are both lighthearted, 70s leaning honky tonk numbers that put a smile on your face whilst the ballads like ‘Things I Take for Granted,’ ‘Something He’d Say’ and ‘Angels Were Gone’ are dripping in redemptive gratitude for the people in Fleet’s life and where he finds himself today. Special mention must go to ‘Daddy Don’t Drink,’ which might also play well on TV and across the airwaves, as Fleet sings a big, impactful ballad full of brave and emotional lyrics. ‘All it took was you,’ he sings, ‘I want my boots to be the kind that you want to grow into…that’s why Daddy don’t drink no more.’

Larry Fleet isn’t just a singer; he’s a thoughtful songwriter who can craft emotions into verses, and stories into choruses. His songwriting carries the weight of life experiences, resonating with those who’ve walked similar paths. With a remarkable ability to capture profound sentiments in a single line, Fleet’s lyrics have the power to touch souls and stir emotions and his voice is a force to be reckoned with – a powerhouse that ignites like a match. Its depth and intensity infuse his music with raw emotion, creating an unforgettable listening experience. Whether delivering a poignant ballad or a foot-stomping anthem, Fleet’s vocals have the ability to captivate and resonate, leaving a lasting imprint on all who listen. ‘Earned It’ is a soulful and relatable listen, full of melody and meaning, from an artist with a rare gift.

Credit: Big Loud Records

Tracklist: 1. Earned It 2. Lucky Dog 3. Ain’t Mad At Jesus 4. 25-8 5. Things I Take For Granted 6. Lord Willing 7. Two Beer Plan 8. Taking The Long Way 9. Something He’d Say 10. Beer Needs A Beer 11. There’s A Waylon 12. Angels Were Gone 13. Try Texas 14. Tennessee On You 15. Muddy Water 16. Devil Music 17. Layaway 18. Much To Talk About 19. Grow 20. Daddy Don’t Drink 21. Young Buck Record Label: Big Loud Records Release Date: 1st September Buy ‘Earned It’ now

This article contains an affiliate link. Purchases through this link may result in us earning a commission.