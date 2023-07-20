Watch: Ash debut music video for new single ‘Like a God’

Ash has released new single ‘Like a God’, the latest to be taken from their forthcoming album ‘Race the Night’.

The follow-up to the album’s title track, ‘Like a God’ comes on fast as muscular riffing beats a path to its wild and raucous end. Frontman Tim Wheeler comments: “‘Like a God’ pushes the rock aspect of the album to its furtherest limits. An ode to sexual apotheosis it revels in a carnal riff played with mantra like repetition before reaching a frenzied climax.”

‘Race the Night’ will be released on 15th September 2023 via Fierce Panda. The album is available across gatefold vinyl, CD, cassette and ltd edition vinyl formats and fans can pre-order it now. An extended version of ‘Like A God’ will be included on a limited edition Amazon exclusive CD which is packaged with alternative artwork.

Ash will be taking ‘Race The Night’ on tour through the UK and Europe before the year is out, on a co-headline run with The Subways. Tickets are on sale now.

Ash x The Subways UK / EU tour dates 2023

Sat 30 Sept – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, UK

Sun 01 Oct – Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

Tue 03 Oct – Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Wed 04 Oct – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

Thu 05 Oct – Leeds Beckett SU, Leeds, UK

Sat 07 Oct – NX, Newcastle, UK

Mon 09 Oct – The Academy, Dublin, IE

Tue 10 Oct – O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

Wed 11 Oct – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London, UK

Sun 19 Nov – De Helling, Utrecht, NL

Mon 20 Nov – Das Bett, Frankfurt, DE

Tue 21 Nov – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck, Cologne, DE

Thu 23 Nov – Faust, Hannover, DE

Fri 24 Nov – Plan B, Malmo, SE

Sat 25 Nov – Beta, Copenhagen, DK

Mon 27 Nov – Rockefeller, Oslo, NO

Tue 28 Nov – Debaser, Stockholm, SE

Thu 30 Nov – Kesselhaus, Berlin, DE

Fri 01 Dec – Beatpol, Dresden, DE

Sat 02 Dec – Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, CZ

Mon 04 Dec – PPC, Graz, AT

Wed 06 Dec – Plaza Klub, Zurich, CH

Thu 07 Dec – Technikum, Munich, DE

Fri 08 Dec – Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, DE

Sun 10 Dec – Botanique, Brussels, BE

Mon 11 Dec – Le Petit Bain, Paris, FR