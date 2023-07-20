Actor and singer-songwriter Ben Barnes to perform at Islington’s Assembly Hall this Autumn

Ben Barnes, renowned for his acting roles as Logan Delos in ‘Westworld’, Billy Russo in ‘The Punisher’, and Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’, is set to grace the stage at Islington’s Assembly Hall in London this coming Autumn.

In October 2021, Barnes fulfilled a long-cherished dream of releasing music, unveiling his soulful and introspective 5-song EP titled ‘Songs for You’, Drawing from his own life experiences, the EP takes listeners on an emotional journey. The title of the EP was inspired by the legendary American singer-songwriter Leon Russell’s 1970 track, ‘A Song for You’.

Since the EP’s release, Ben Barnes has captivated audiences at prestigious venues such as the Troubadour in Los Angeles and New York City’s Bowery Ballroom. For his live debut, the talented artist took to the stage at the iconic Hotel Café in LA, which has previously hosted legendary performers like Adele, John Mayer, Chris Martin, Billie Eilish, and more.

A lifelong music enthusiast, Barnes started writing songs and collaborating with producers and musicians at the tender age of 19. However, due to his acting commitments, he had to put his musical aspirations on hold.

Now, with his EP ‘Songs for You’ out in the world, Barnes is ready to bring his musical talents to the forefront and showcase his passion for both acting and singing on the stage of Islington’s Assembly Hall this Autumn.

Tickets go on sale Friday 21st July 2023 at 10am via ticketmaster.co.uk.