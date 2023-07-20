Goo Goo Dolls announce 25th anniversary special edition vinyl of ‘Dizzy Up The Girl’

The iconic rock band, Goo Goo Dolls, is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping album, ‘Dizzy Up The Girl’, with a special edition vinyl release on 15th September 2023. The limited-run vinyl will be pressed on metallic silver ice vinyl, paying homage to the album’s remarkable journey since its initial release on 22nd September 1998, via Warner Bros. Records.

‘Dizzy Up The Girl’ holds a significant place in the band’s history as it propelled them to mainstream success and solidified its position as one of the most unforgettable alt-rock records in recent memory. The album features hit tracks like ‘Iris’ (with three GRAMMY nominations, Certified Septuple Platinum, and over 1 billion Spotify streams), ‘Slide’ (Certified Platinum, 240 million Spotify streams), and ‘Black Balloon’ (Certified Platinum, 65 million Spotify streams). With over 6 million copies sold worldwide and five top 10 singles, the album achieved 5x platinum status in the US. Fans can pre-order the 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘Dizzy Up The Girl’ now.

In addition to the special vinyl release, Goo Goo Dolls have surprised their fans with a brand new single titled ‘Run All Night’, marking their first original song since the release of their 2022 album ‘Chaos in Bloom’. The band performed the track live on ABC’s Good Morning America recently.

Earlier this year the band treated their UK fans to a 9-date sold-out tour, showcasing career-encompassing sets that included songs from ‘Chaos in Bloom’ and their catalog of hits, including the beloved track ‘Iris’, which surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify last year.

Goo Goo Dolls will embark on a 45-date tour across the US known as ‘The Big Night Out Tour’.