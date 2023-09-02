Listen: Ash debuts new track ‘Crashed Out Wasted’

Ash has released new track ‘Crashed Out Wasted’ from their upcoming album ‘Race the Night‘, releasing 15th September 2023.

Following recent releases ‘Race the Night’, ‘Like a God’ and ‘Usual Places’, the song is the latest teaser from the band’s upcoming album. About this latest track, frontman Tim Wheeler comments: “’Crashed Out Wasted’ is an ode to one of those nights. You may be the last one standing, or wobbling, but you aren’t ready to end it just yet. You’re drunk dialing, and shit posting, looking for a partner in Dionysian crime. Before you know it you’re crashing down the stairs, your mind is gone, and that’s when THE BAD THING HAPPENS…”

Fans can pre-order ‘Race the Night’ now ahead of its release later this month. The album is available across gatefold vinyl, CD, cassette and ltd edition vinyl formats. A limited-edition Amazon exclusive CD with an extended version of recent single ‘Like A God’, packaged with alternative artwork, can be pre-ordered now.

Ash will be playing a week-long run of instore / outstore live shows as ‘Race The Night’ is released. The shows will combine Q&As, acoustic sets and signings, as well as a special show at Pryzm Kingston, at which the band will play tracks from the new album fully electric for the first time. Find out more at https://linktr.ee/ashracethenightalbum.

The band will also be taking ‘Race The Night’ on tour through the UK and Europe before the year is out, on a co-headline run with The Subways. Tickets are on sale now at https://ash-official.com/pages/shows.