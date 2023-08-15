Watch: Ash unveils new single ‘Usual Places’ and music video

Ash has debuted new single ‘Usual Places’ from forthcoming album ‘Race The Night‘, released on 15th September 2023.

‘Usual Places’ received its first play on Steve Lamacq’s BBC 6 Music show today. The song is the follow-up to ‘Race the Night’ and ‘Like a God’, the first two tasters from upcoming album ‘Race the Night’. Frontman Tim Wheeler describes the new music as “the sound of the band reveling in the sheer joy of being a band after being separated by time and distance through the insanity of the early 2020s.”

‘Usual Places’ was written as testimony to lives forever changed during the time before they were able to reunite and work on new music. Three and a half minutes of brisk power pop set a buoyant backdrop to its longing for all that was lost.

Wheeler comments: “Originally written as a tribute to long forgotten bars and faces as I was leaving New York, ‘Usual Places’ took on extra significance as the first thing we worked on together post-lockdown. Below the surface of the joy of writing and playing together again, there’s a subconscious grief to all that was lost in those years. Friends and family, pubs and venues. This is our eulogy to them all. No coincidence the video was shot in the Marquis of Lorne, just a walk from Brixton Academy.”

Ash will be playing a week-long run of instore / outstore live shows as ‘Race The Night’ is released. The shows will combine Q&As, acoustic sets and signings, as well as a special show at Pryzm Kingston, at which the band will play tracks from the new album fully electric for the first time. Tickets are available here.

Ash – ‘Race The Night’ album instore / outstore tour 2023

Fri 15th Sept | HMV @ Oh Yeah Music Centre Belfast (8pm)

Sat 16th Sept | Assai Glasgow (2pm)

Sat 16th Sept | Assai Edinburgh (7pm)

Sun 17th Sept | Jumbo Records Leeds (2pm)

Sun 17th | Jacaranda Records @ Cavern Club Liverpool (9pm) – NEW SHOW ADDED

Mon 18th Sept | Banquet Records Kingston @ Pryzm (7pm)

Tue 19th Sept | Rough Trade Bristol (6.30pm)

Wed 20th Sept | Rough Trade East London (7pm) – SOLD OUT

Thu 21st Sept | Tower Records Dublin (7pm)

Ash will also be taking Race The Night on tour through the UK and Europe before the year is out, on a co-headline run with The Subways. Tickets are on sale now here.



Ash x The Subways UK / EU tour dates 2023



Sat 30 Sept – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, UK

Sun 01 Oct – Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

Tue 03 Oct – Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Wed 04 Oct – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

Thu 05 Oct – Leeds Beckett SU, Leeds, UK

Sat 07 Oct – NX, Newcastle, UK

Mon 09 Oct – The Academy, Dublin, IE

Tue 10 Oct – O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

Wed 11 Oct – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London, UK

Sun 19 Nov – De Helling, Utrecht, NL

Mon 20 Nov – Das Bett, Frankfurt, DE

Tue 21 Nov – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck, Cologne, DE

Thu 23 Nov – Faust, Hannover, DE

Fri 24 Nov – Plan B, Malmo, SE

Sat 25 Nov – Beta, Copenhagen, DK

Mon 27 Nov – Rockefeller, Oslo, NO

Tue 28 Nov – Debaser, Stockholm, SE

Thu 30 Nov – Kesselhaus, Berlin, DE

Fri 01 Dec – Beatpol, Dresden, DE

Sat 02 Dec – Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, CZ

Mon 04 Dec – PPC, Graz, AT

Wed 06 Dec – Plaza Klub, Zurich, CH

Thu 07 Dec – Technikum, Munich, DE

Fri 08 Dec – Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, DE

Sun 10 Dec – Botanique, Brussels, BE

Mon 11 Dec – Le Petit Bain, Paris, FR