‘Fair Play’: trailer debuts for Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich’s Netflix film

The trailer has been released for ‘Fair Play’, which arrives on streaming platform Netflix this Friday following a run in select cinemas this week.

An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.

The film stars Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich and Eddie Marsan. It is directed and written by Chloe Domont.

Domont said to ESQUIRE.COM: “Ultimately, this is a societal and systemic thing that needs to change. So many of us want to adhere to a modern, feminist, society, but we’re still raised with traditional ideals of masculinity. For the most part, we raise boys to believe that masculinity is an identity when it’s not. It’s an energy.”

The film is produced by Leopold Hughes and Ben LeClair for T-Street, Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum for Star Thrower. The Executive Producers are Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson for T-Street, Chloe Domont, Anđelka Vlaisavljević. Produced in Partnership with MRC

‘Fair Play’ will be released on Netflix on 6th October 2023.