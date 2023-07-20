Chayce Beckham releases official music video for viral hit ’23’

Chayce Beckham has unveiled the highly anticipated official music video for his self-written viral hit song, ’23’.

Originally released during his triumphant American Idol season, ’23’ quickly skyrocketed to the top of viral charts, claiming the #1 spot on US iTunes All-Genre and Country charts. Notably, Beckham made history as the first contestant to win American Idol with an original song, making ’23’ even more special. The song delves deep into Beckham’s personal struggles, as it was penned during a challenging phase in his life before his life-changing audition for the iconic singing competition.

As ’23’ became an anthem in Beckham’s live performances, it garnered an impressive 278 million on-demand streams and achieved RIAA-certified GOLD status. The track continues to climb the US country radio charts, currently sitting in the Top 30.

In addition to his musical successes, Beckham is currently on the road, joining Luke Bryan for the 2023 ‘Country On Tour’. He is also headlining his own shows and thrilling audiences at prominent music festivals like Faster Horses and Watershed. Fans can anticipate even more new music from Beckham, following his recent release of the mesmerizing ‘Till The Day I Die’, which he performed on ‘American Idol’ earlier this year.

His smash hit, ‘Keeping Me Up All Night’, perfectly captures heartbreak-induced insomnia and continues to resonate with fans. Additionally, Beckham’s debut EP, “Doin It Right”, achieved phenomenal success, reaching No. 1 on the iTunes All Genre and Country charts, and earning praise from notable media outlets such as E! News!, Billboard, People, CMT, PopCulture, Sweety High, American Songwriter, and more.