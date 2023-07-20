Nanci Griffith’s 70th birthday marked with two special releases

In 2021, the music industry mourned the loss of one of its finest talents, Nanci Griffith. The Texas-born artist, known for her captivating storytelling, distinctive vocals, and unique blend of Americana, would have turned 70 next week. During her illustrious 45-year career, Griffith released 18 studio albums, charted multiple singles on Billboard’s country charts, and made memorable appearances on The David Letterman Show and Austin City Limits. Her songs also became hits for other artists, including Dolly Parton, Kathy Mattea, and Suzy Bogguss. Throughout her journey, Griffith accumulated countless fans and collaborated with esteemed artists like Darius Rucker, the Indigo Girls, and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck.

To honor her trailblazing legacy, two special releases are set to arrive in September. The first, titled ‘Working in Corners’, reissues Griffith’s earliest albums that have long been out of print. The collection includes her 1978 debut, “There’s a Light Beyond These Woods”, 1982’s “Poet in My Window”, 1984’s “Once in a Very Blue Moon”, and the GRAMMY-nominated 1986 album “The Last of the True Believers”, featuring iconic tracks like “Love at the Five and Dime” and “Goin’ Gone.” The box sets will come with rare photos and ephemera, and liner notes by Holly Gleason (Rolling Stone, Spin, New York Times) and producer Jim Rooney, who worked closely with Griffith during this period. The “Working in Corners” box sets will be available as 4-CD and 4-LP vinyl versions, while “There’s a Light Beyond These Woods,” “Poet in My Window,” and “Once in a Very Blue Moon” will return to digital platforms. Pre-orders are available via Craft Recordings.

The second tribute, “More Than a Whisper: Celebrating The Music of Nanci Griffith”, arrives on 22nd September through Rounder Records on vinyl, CD, and digital formats. This all-star album features Griffith’s friends, collaborators, and fans interpreting her most beloved songs. Artists like Emmylou Harris, Lyle Lovett, Kathy Mattea, Shawn Colvin, John Prine, Kelsey Waldon, Sarah Jarosz, Steve Earle, Mary Gauthier, Brandy Clark, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Iris DeMent, Todd Snider, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Ida Mae, and The War and Treaty all contribute to this heartfelt tribute. The album was recorded over several years in studios across America. All proceeds from “More Than a Whisper” will benefit Nashville’s Cumberland Heights, a non-profit treatment facility offering hope and healing to those affected by drug and alcohol addiction. Pre-orders for “More Than a Whisper: Celebrating The Music of Nanci Griffith” are available now.

As part of the tribute, a deeply moving rendition of “Love at the Five & Dime” by John Prine and Kelsey Waldon is already available to listen to. The poignant duet, recorded before Prine’s passing in 2020, captures Griffith’s grace and storytelling prowess.

Fiona Prine, recalling the friendship and collaboration between John Prine and Nanci Griffith, expressed her pride in Kelsey Waldon’s involvement in this beautiful tribute to the legendary artist.

Griffith’s music has left an indelible mark on the American roots music community. Her remarkable body of work will continue to inspire future generations of songwriters for years to come.