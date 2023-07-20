HomeEF CountryWatch: Hardy debuts 'Truck Bed' video

Watch: Hardy debuts 'Truck Bed' video

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

HARDY returns with an energetic official music video for his latest single ‘Truck Bed’, now available to watch.

The concept for the video was created by HARDY himself and was filmed in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Directed by Justin Clough, the video begins with a rooster crowing and zooms in on HARDY sleeping in the bed of his truck, surrounded by last night’s clothes and an empty bag of corn.

As the video takes a quick rewind, viewers get a glimpse of the full picture – HARDY and a few hundred friends, including actor King Bach, former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, HARDY’s touring band, and professional golfer John Daly, having an unforgettable late-night, front yard, buck wild party.

“We just wanted it to be a good time… and it was,” HARDY shares with a laugh.

The song ‘Truck Bed’ adds to HARDY’s impressive career, which has crossed over 3 billion global on-demand streams. His critically acclaimed sophomore album, “the mockingbird & THE CROW,” released six months ago, continues to resonate with fans.

