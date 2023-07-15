‘The Beanie Bubble’ coming to Apple TV+ this month – watch the trailer

‘The Beanie Bubble’ is coming to Apple TV+ on 28th July 2023 and you can watch the trailer for it at the top of this article.

The film stars Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan, and is from married directing duo Kristin Gore (‘Her’, ‘Foxcatcher’) and Damian Kulash, Jr. (lead singer of OK Go). Gore wrote the screenplay, which tells the story of one of America’s most outlandish success stories.

Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. ‘The Beanie Bubble’ is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn’t appear on the heart-shaped tag.

‘The Beanie Bubble’ is produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Karen Lunder and executive produced by Galifianakis and Douglas S. Jones.