‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ teaser trailer arrives – watch it now

The teaser trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ has arrived following its debut at CCXP (Comic-Con Experience 2022) in São Paulo, Brazil.

Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, introduced Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the franchise, before delighting the enthusiastic fans with the trailer debut for the highly anticipated upcoming feature film, releasing in cinemas on 5th May 2023.

In Marvel Studios ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

The film is written and directed by James Gunn.