Mickey Guyton opens up about new song with Kane Brown on “Today’s Country Radio”

Mickey Guyton is a guest on “Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen” to chat about her new song ‘Nothing Compares To You’ with Kane Brown. During the episode, Guyton discusses how she first met Kane, as well as the struggles she faced in her relationship with her husband that has led them to this celebratory moment in their marriage.

Keep reading to see some excerpts from the episode:

Mickey Guyton Tells Apple Music About Being a Fan of Kane Brown

“I was just a fan of Kane for a while, when he first started jumping on the scene through his Instagram videos. And I just remember the town talking about him. And it wasn’t always nice, if you want me to be perfectly frank, because Nashville has a very Nashville way and we weren’t used to seeing people get this huge following and build from the ground up in that way. And that’s what he did.”

Mickey Guyton Tells Apple Music About the First Time She Met Kane Brown

“The first time I actually met him was through Zoom when we did this interview for Billboard Magazine. He’s a shy guy, he doesn’t say much. And then at the very end, he was just like, “It’s just really cool that there’s people out there that have had similar experiences that I have had, that I don’t necessarily always get to talk about.” And that was just so profound for me. And just he is a person. What he does is… And behind the scenes, nobody knows. He’s a great person.”

Mickey Guyton Tells Apple Music About “Nothing Compares To You” and Trying Times in Her Relationship with Her Husband

“[The song] definitely reminds me of the beginning of our relationship, and it’s definitely reminding me of us now in our relationship. I mean, we had some really hard years in our relationship, about the second to the seventh year of our relationship. It was some really, really, really trying times, girl… We almost did not make it. And now that I fought through that, and now that we have this beautiful son, just the love that I have for this man is just like… It’s unconditional.”

Mickey Guyton Tells Apple Music About Focusing on Her Own Mental Health

“I spent a lot of 2020 and 2021 and even 2022, we were talking a lot about making country music more inclusive. And I did that. I did that, I was the spokesperson for it. And it was an amazing time. And I’m getting to see a lot of women and men that are coming to this town of all different nationalities that are getting their opportunities in country music. And I’m so happy about that. And I’ve used the platform, I’ve had to uplift people wherever I can.

And this year it’s about me. This year it’s about my mental health and my happiness and my artistry, and it’s really exciting.”

