Watch: Lainey Wilson debuts ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ music video

Country music star Lainey Wilson has released the music video for her latest single ‘Watermelon Moonshine’, taken from her album ‘Bell Bottom Country’.

Directed by Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos, ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ portrays the reminiscent feeling of being a teenager and experiencing that first true love encounter. The video stars Rachel Lynn Matthews and Sam Sherrod.

“I’m so excited to premiere the ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ music video. This song is about the young, wild, crazy love that we all hope to experience” said Wilson. “From locking eyes for the first time, to playing spin the bottle with an Ole Smoky mason jar, to being too crazy about each other to tame it, I am so happy with how Rachel Lynn Matthews and Sam Sherrod brought the vision to life through their portrayal of their innocently passionate characters”.

So far in 2023 Wilson has won four ACM Awards, two CMT Music Awards, completed a 28-date sold-out US headlining tour, been honoured as Billboard Women in Music’s 2023 “Rulebreaker”, performed overseas on the main stage at C2C Festival in London, Glasgow and Dublin, and started touring stadiums with Luke Combs as support on his world tour.

Watch the video for ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ at the top of this article.