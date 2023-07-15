Brothers Osborne to release self-titled new album in September

Brothers Osborne will release their self-titled new album, their fourth studio album, on 15th September 2023 via Snakefarm in the UK.

‘Brothers Osborne’ is available for pre-order in all formats, as the duo share an additional track, ‘Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet’. You can watch the music video for the new track below:

TJ Osborne shares, “We’ve always had a lot of mystery intentionally around the things we have done, but with this album, we decided to be all in. And doing that reminded me of what it was like when I first started playing music, when it was an outlet for my angst or just a way to have fun.”

John adds, “Since our last record, we’ve been very forthcoming with who we are. By acknowledging TJ’s personal life and my mental-health struggles, we are more ourselves creatively and publicly than we’ve ever been.”

‘Brothers Osborne’ is produced by Mike Elizondo (Sheryl Crow, Dr. Dre) who curated his own band of studio musicians, including Paul McCartney’s drummer, Abe Laboriel Jr., behind the kit. Miranda Lambert provides the LP’s sole guest vocals on ‘We Ain’t Good at Breaking Up’, after co-writing the song with Brothers Osborne and Jesse Frasure.

Brothers Osborne will celebrate the release with four newly announced US tour dates in October, performing in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Nashville. The duo shares, “These four shows will be very special and all will be different, showcasing music from our new album, and of course some of your old favourites.”

Tickets for New York and Los Angeles are on sale now, and tickets for Washington D.C. and Nashville will be available to The Family, the Brothers Osborne fan club, as an exclusive presale on Tuesday 18th July at 10am local time. General on-sale will begin on Friday 21st July at 10am.

Credit: Snakefarm

The track listing for ‘Brothers Osborne’ is:

1. ‘Who Says You Can’t Have Everything’ (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard)

2. ‘Nobody’s Nobody’ (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Mike Elizondo, Kendell Marvel)

3. ‘Might As Well Be Me’ (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder, Julian Bunetta)

4. ‘Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet’ (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder)

5. ‘Goodbye’s Kickin’ In’ (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller, Mike Elizondo)

6. ‘Love You Too’ (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure)

7. ‘New Bad Habit’ (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

8. ‘We Ain’t Good At Breaking Up’ (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert)

9. ‘Back Home’ (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

10. ‘Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That’ (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jaren Johnston, Lee Miller)

11. ‘Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)’ (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jamie Hartman)