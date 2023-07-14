‘American Idol’ winner Noah Thompson releases ‘Middle of God Knows Where’ video

‘American Idol’ champ Noah Thompson has released the haunting video for his debut EP’s title track ‘Middle of God Knows Where’.

The first of four videos to be released from the heart-hitting project, ‘Middle of God Knows Where’ begins to weave the passionate ups and downs of a relationship and the somber and devastating end.

Thompson released his first-ever EP, ‘Middle of God Knows Where’, while making his songwriting debut with the compelling title track. Co-written with Alison Veltz and producer Eric Arjes, the boisterous track takes the listener on a ride through the city of heartbreak and the aftermath of emotions and questioning when an ex leaves.

Thompson’s debut project showcases the singer-songwriter’s growth as an artist since going from construction worker to Country music star within a year. The EP also features the Thompson co-write ‘Us No More’, the critically acclaimed ‘One Day Tonight’ and ‘She Gets It From Me’. The project also contains his latest track ‘Make You Rich’ and a cover of Rihanna’s ‘Stay’.

His performance of the well-known song changed his trajectory on the competition show, highlighting his superstar potential and taking him from one-to-watch to ultimately being crowned as the winner of ‘American Idol’.