Old Crow Medicine Show – ‘Jubilee’ album review

It’s safe to say that Old Crow Medicine Show can be considered modern country legends. Formed in 1998 and with a frequently changing cast of members, they’ve won the Best Folk Album Grammy for their 2014 LP ‘Remedy’, become members of the Grand Ole Opry, released nine studio albums and won over country music fans around the world with their high-energy live shows. Now, following their triumphant performance at C2C earlier this year, they’re back with their latest record, ‘Jubilee’, the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Paint This Town’.

The 12-track album kicks off with ‘Ballad Of Jubilee Jones’, from which the album’s title is taken. In typical Old Crow style, it’s a stomping, lively number with lush harmonies and detailed storytelling, with the bright, bouncy energy and soaring vocals we’ve come to expect from the band, balanced by darker lyrics about fighting for the rights of the working man. I also loved the harmonica snippet and think this is going to be a lot of fun as a live track as well.

That high energy continues throughout the record, whether that’s the rattling, punchy love song ‘Keel Over And Die’ or the old-time rock and roll sound of ‘I Want It Now’, which put me in mind of Jerry Lee Lewis’s classic ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ with its honky-tonk-style piano and rowdy but lighthearted feel. Elsewhere, ‘Belle Mead Cockfight’ features a rapid-fire exchange between OCMS founder Ketch Sechor and Sierra Ferrell, with a jaunty, oddly humorous feel (complete with chicken noises) and a beautiful blend of vocals, whilst ‘Wolfman Of The Ozarks’ has a playfulness about it with its old-school horror movie references and speedy fiddle melody and ‘Smoky Mountain Girl’ provides a tongue-in-cheek moment with its big chorus and vivid, detailed imagery of Pigeon River and the ‘hills of East Tennessee’ as the band sings about a love lost to the mists of time.

However, for me many of the strongest moments on the record come in the slower songs. ‘Miles Away’, featuring original Old Crow member Willie Watson, has a dreamy, expansive feeling of nostalgia and warmth as the narrators look back on their friendship and tell the listener ‘don’t let the past hold the reins / take the chance to say I love ya’ – it wouldn’t sound out of place on one of Elton John’s albums from the 70s. Meanwhile, ‘Daughter Of The Highlands’ sees the band showing their gentler side, with its acoustic, folky melody and smooth, rich vocals putting me in mind of classic Bob Dylan tracks, as well as a yearning yet tragic narrative about a romantic misunderstanding and soldiers return (or not) from war. I also particularly loved the delightfully weird ‘Shit Kicked In’ with its evocative vision of New Orleans – right down to jazzy touches and references to po’boy shops – and ‘Allegheny Lullaby’, which has a sparse, sharp feel that adds bite to its story of desperately trying to escape a life in a small town with no prospects, echoed in its sea-shanty rhythm and defiant ending.

After the introspective, affectionate ‘Nameless, Tennessee’, which transports you to a lovers’ cabin in the wilderness with its twangy, acoustic melody (think Jason Isbell’s ‘Cover Me Up’ but with far more optimism), the project closes with ‘One Drop’, featuring the legendary Mavis Staples. Right from the a capella intro its gospel feel provides a powerful, uplifting moment, with the organ giving it a bluesy vibe and smart references to ‘When The Saints Go Marching In’ showing off the band’s writing skills. It’s a brilliantly catchy, utterly joyous note to finish the record on and should be a guaranteed singalong in live performances – and I loved the chuckle at the end as well!

Overall Old Crow Medicine Show have delivered an album with a timeless feel that highlights all the things fans love about them, from their incredible musicianship to their clever lyrics that deal with every facet of life and brilliant energy throughout, as well as a great sense of fun. It’s a project that slots effortlessly into their discography and should feel seamless in their live shows too. Speaking of which, here’s hoping that they include some of these in their upcoming UK shows – if it’s anything like their C2C performance we’re going to be in for a treat!

Track listing: 1. Ballad of Jubilee Jones 2. Miles Away (featuring Willie Watson) 3. Keel Over And Die 4. Allegheny Lullaby 5. I Want It Now 6. Smoky Mountain Girl 7. Belle Meade Cockfight (featuring Sierra Ferrell) 8. Shit Kicked In 9. Daughter Of The Highlands 10. Wolfman Of The Ozarks 11. Nameless, Tennessee 12. One Drop (featuring Mavis Staples) Record label: ATO Records Release date: 25th August 2023

Monday 30 October – Eventim Apollo, London

Wednesday 1 November – Barrowlands, Glasgow

Thursday 2 November – Albert Hall, Manchester