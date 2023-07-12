‘Easy Tiger’ review

Psychologist (Mickaël Pelissier) believes that he is living the perfect life both professionally and personally. During a session with a deaf client (Casper Wubbolts), he feels a strong attraction to him and that stirs up feelings that have been long buried inside him. As he tries to maintain his relationship with his girlfriend and resist his desires, the psychologist is drawn to his client and the new feelings that he can no longer hide.

‘Easy Tiger’ clocks in at only 60 minutes in length but writer/director Karel Tuytschaever leaves a lasting impression. He tells his story mostly through International Sign Language and body language, using spoken word sparingly. Subtitles flash up on the screen throughout the film to give some sense of an over-riding narrative, and the internal thoughts of the central character, but Tuytschaever leaves the audience to make up its own mind about what transpires over the course of the film.

It’s not hard to see why ‘Easy Tiger’ has been picking up plenty of acclaim on the festival circuit. The film is truly something very different and unlike anything else I’ve seen in gay cinema. The story may be understated but that’s part of the film’s beauty, leaving you to read into the interactions between the psychologist and his patient. In some ways it’s a clever spin on the tired trope of a man coming to terms with his sexuality, but in the hands of Tuytschaever it feels fresh and inviting.

Much of the film rests on the chemistry of Mickaël Pelissier and Casper Wubbolts. With so little in the way of dialogue, it’s the way the two men interact with each other that is the selling point here. They are able to communicate their wants and desires purely through a look and their connection feels palpable. We learn relatively little about either of the men but that doesn’t stop you sinking deeply into their unexpected connection.

‘Easy Tiger’ will likely not be to everyone’s taste but it’s definitely an interesting and thought-provoking watch. I’ve never seen anything quite like it before and for me, that’s the mark of a film that has done its job. Despite a slow-moving plot and very little action, ‘Easy Tiger’ will make you ponder long after the credits have rolled and that is clearly a big win for Tuytschaever.

