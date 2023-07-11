‘Wonka’: see Timotheé Chalamet as the iconic character in first trailer

The first trailer has been released for ‘Wonka’, the upcoming origin story of Willy Wonka.

Directed by Paul King (‘Paddington’ films) the film stars Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka. The cast also includes Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Tom Davis, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, with Olivia Colman.

Credit: Warner Bros Pictures

Based on the extraordinary character at the centre of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, ‘Wonka’ tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

Simon Farnaby (‘Paddington 2’) & Paul King wrote the screenplay, based on a story by King and characters created by Roald Dahl. Michael Siegel, Cate Adams, Rosie Alison and Tim Wellspring are serving as executive producers.

‘Wonka’ will be released in cinemas across the UK on 15th December 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.