It’s not just Barbie & Yellowstone! A look at the wider influence of Country music in Hollywood

Country music has had a significant impact on the entertainment industry, specifically in the realms of films and TV shows. Recently Country music, fashion and the way of life has been pushed back into the mainstream media through shows like ‘Nashville’ and ‘Yellowstone’ – Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling even spend a good chunk of the new ‘Barbie’ movie dressed in cowboy gear! Here we explore the historical context, evolution, and the diverse ways in which country music has been utilised to enhance storytelling and evoke emotions on the screen.

The integration of country music into films and TV shows can be traced back to the early days of cinema and television. As country music grew in popularity throughout the 20th century, it became a go-to choice for Westerns and dramas set in rural America. Classic films such as ‘High Noon’ (1952) and TV shows like ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ (1962-1971) showcased country music’s appeal and its seamless connection to specific themes.

Over time, the use of country music in the entertainment industry has evolved to encompass various genres and storylines. From romantic comedies to action films and family dramas, country music’s versatility has allowed it to be woven into the fabric of diverse narratives. Additionally, the genre’s expansion into sub-genres like country-pop and country-rock has opened up new possibilities for its integration into modern media.

10 Hollywood Films Where Country Music Features Large

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Directed by the Coen Brothers, this film follows three escaped convicts in the 1930s as they journey across rural Mississippi. The soundtrack, produced by T-Bone Burnett, is a collection of traditional folk and bluegrass songs that perfectly capture the spirit of the time and place.

Walk the Line (2005)

This biographical drama depicts the life of legendary country singer Johnny Cash, played by Joaquin Phoenix. The film not only features some of Cash’s most iconic songs but also explores the tumultuous relationship between Cash and June Carter, portrayed by Reese Witherspoon.

Crazy Heart (2009)

Jeff Bridges stars as a washed-up country singer trying to revive his career while dealing with personal struggles. The film’s music, including the original song “The Weary Kind,” won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980)

This biographical film tells the life story of Loretta Lynn, portrayed by Sissy Spacek, from her impoverished upbringing to becoming a country music superstar. The film’s soundtrack features Lynn’s classic hits.

Sweet Dreams (1985)

Jessica Lange stars as Patsy Cline in this biographical film that explores the life and career of the influential country singer. The film showcases Cline’s iconic voice and features several of her popular songs.

Country Strong (2010)

This drama follows a country music star, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, as she tries to resurrect her career after battling personal issues. The film features original country music performances by the cast.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)

This musical comedy features Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds in a story about a sheriff and a madam who try to save a beloved brothel. The film’s soundtrack includes catchy country tunes performed by Parton.

A Star Is Born (2018)

Though not exclusively a country music film, this romantic drama features country music elements due to the character played by Bradley Cooper, a successful country singer.

‘Tender Mercies (1983)

Robert Duvall stars as a down-and-out country singer who finds redemption and a chance at a new life. The film’s music, including Duvall’s heartfelt performances, adds to its emotional impact.

Honkytonk Man (1982)

Directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, this film follows a country singer on a journey to audition for the Grand Ole Opry while battling health issues. The film’s soundtrack includes classic country songs.

These are just a few examples of films that prominently feature country music, showcasing the genre’s ability to enhance storytelling, evoke emotions, and become an integral part of the cinematic experience.