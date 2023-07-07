‘Red, White & Royal Blue’: watch the trailer for Prime Video rom-com

The trailer has been released for Prime Video’s upcoming gay rom-com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’, which arrives on the streaming service on 11th August 2023.

The film stars Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, with Stephen Fry and Uma Thurman, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano. It is based on the novel by Casey McQuiston.

Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity… and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous – and very public – altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

The film is directed by Matthew López who wrote the screenplay with Ted Malawer.

