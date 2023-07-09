King Calaway unveils final pre-album release ‘The Other Half’

Stoney Creek Records’ King Calaway is inching closer to the highly anticipated release of their album, “Tennessee’s Waiting”, set to drop on 4th August 203. The group is treating fans to a final taste of what’s to come from the 16-track project with the release of their new single ‘The Other Half’.

Written by King Calaway’s guitarist and co-lead vocalist, Chad Jervis, alongside Phil Barton and Seth Mosley, ‘The Other Half’ finds its place on the band’s first full-length album in nearly four years. The song tells a story of a heart that’s only partially healed, still holding onto remnants of a past love.

Jervis shares, “I think we’ve all had someone in our lives that we thought we moved on from, but deep down, a part of us was still holding on. ‘The Other Half’ captures that feeling. Recording this song was a natural process because we knew how we wanted it to sound right from the start. We combined our influences, from bands like the Eagles to big guitar solos and a wall of harmonies and acoustic guitars, to create something special. I believe you can hear the fun we had making this record.”

Drummer Chris Deaton adds, “We’re incredibly proud of how ‘The Other Half’ turned out and thrilled that it’s finally out for everyone to enjoy. It’s truly a dream come true to be able to play it live as we open for The Zac Brown Band.”

King Calaway’s forthcoming sophomore album, “Tennessee’s Waiting’, features notable collaborations with Grammy nominee Marcus King, ACM winner Hailey Whitters, and Zac Brown on the previously released track, ‘When I Get Home.’

Reflecting on the album’s creation, lead guitarist Caleb Miller expresses gratitude, saying, “‘Tennessee’s Waiting’ is our first full-length project in nearly four years, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have created it alongside each other as a band, as well as with some of our closest friends and mentors. Taking the music from the studio to performing it live on tour with Zac Brown Band has been an incredible experience, and we’re eagerly looking forward to sharing it with even more fans.”

Currently holding the opening slot on Zac Brown Band’s 2023 ‘From the Fire Tour’, King Calaway’s talent has not gone unnoticed by the acclaimed group. Zac Brown previously shared his belief in King Calaway’s abilities, stating, “I recognized the talent this young group has, and when we started working in the studio, so much more unfolded. I believe in these guys. When [producer] Keith Stegall bet on me and helped me make my first album, that was the launch of my career. It’s great to be able to give back that same opportunity.”

The track listing for “Tennessee’s Waiting” is:

1. Best Thing About Me Now (Simon Dumas, Dave Cohen, Shane Stevens, Brandon Day)

2. Let It Flow (feat. Hailey Whitters) (Connor Smith, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jonathan Singleton)

3. High Cost of Loving You (Jaren Johnston, Brandy Clark)

4. California Gold (Simon Dumas, Caleb Miller, Kevin Griffin)

5. Denim Jacket (Simon Dumas, Chad Michael Jervis, Seth Mosley)

6. Tennessee’s Waiting (Chad Michael Jervis, Chris Deaton, Caleb Miller, Adam Craig)

7. Hometown Night (Simon Dumas, Seth Mosley, Chris Tompkins)

8. Ease My Troubled Mind (Chris Deaton, Makayla Lynn Parry, Bay Simpson)

9. When I Get Home (feat. Zac Brown) (Zac Brown, Jonathan Singleton, Ben Simonetti)

10. The Other Half (Chad Michael Jervis, Phil Barton, Seth Mosley)

11. When I Call Your Name (Vince Gill, Tim Dubois)

12. I’m Feelin’ Good (Steve Miller Band) (Wendell Mobley, Chris Stevens, Neil Thrasher)

13. Dive Bar (Simon Dumas, Justin Morgan, Lonnie Fowler)

14. What I Know Now (Reid Isbell, Jacob Lutz, Daniel Ross)

15. Heathen (feat. Marcus King) (Chad Michael Jervis, Chris Deaton, Caleb Miller, Ellis Melillo)

16. The Dash (Chad Michael Jervis, Logan Wall, Drew Kennedy)