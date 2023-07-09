Liam Gallagher builds anticipation for ‘Knebworth 22’ album with live version of ‘More Power’

Liam Gallagher continues to generate excitement for his upcoming album release, ‘Knebworth 22,’ on 11th August 2023. After selling out his album launch show at KOKO within seconds, Gallagher treats fans to the new live version of ‘More Power,’ the second track to be previewed from the album, following the Oasis deep cut ‘Roll It Over.’

‘More Power’ brought a unique flavor to the Knebworth Park performances, with its tender mood and gospel fervor elevated by Liam’s heartfelt vocal delivery and the support of a choir. Critics universally acclaimed it as a standout moment of the show, drawing comparisons to classic performances by The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd. The original version of the song quickly became a fan favorite as the opening track of the chart-topping ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ album, marking Liam’s fourth solo career number one record.

Accompanying the track is a video that captures the grand scale and electrifying atmosphere of the Knebworth Park shows. From the behind-the-scenes preparations to the breathtaking shots of the sold-out crowd of 85,000, the video perfectly captures the awe-inspiring sight of illuminated phones stretching as far as the eye can see.

Throughout ‘Knebworth 22,’ Liam and his band deliver an energetic and fiery performance, showcasing their full-throttle intensity on songs like ‘Shockwave’ and ‘Everything’s Electric.’ At the same time, they provide a powerful backdrop for the more introspective moments, allowing Liam’s voice to shine on poignant tracks such as ‘Once’ and ‘Slide Away.’ Collectively, ‘Knebworth 22’ serves as a must-have live album for any fan eager to relive the experience.

‘Knebworth 22’ is now available for pre-order. Fans have various options, including three different double-vinyl variants and a Deluxe CD edition that includes a festival flag, souvenir ticket and wristband, and an art print.

In addition to the highly anticipated KOKO show, Gallagher will headline an exclusive UK festival set at Boardmasters on August 12th, further solidifying his status as a rock icon.